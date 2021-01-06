Joe Boxer is relaunching in the U.S. with a new licensing agreement.

Brand management company Iconix Brand Group has signed a five-year licensing agreement with PPI Apparel Group for the relaunch of the underwear and sleepwear brand Stateside.

“We chose to partner Joe Boxer with PPl Apparel Group because of their deep expertise and capabilities in the underwear and sleepwear category,” Bob Galvin, chief executive officer and president of Iconix Brand Group, said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with Panties Plus Inc. on developing and growing Joe Boxer’s offering.”

PPI Apparel Group will design and manufacture collections for men, women and children. The first collection is set to arrive in the spring at select department stores and online specialty stores, with extended distribution in the back half of the year.

“As a company that manufactures over a dozen different licensed brands, we are honored and excited to partner with Iconix in the relaunch of this consumer brand,” said Abe Hanan, CEO of PPI Apparel Group. “It is not often in licensing that you have the opportunity to work with a brand that’s DNA is our product category expertise. When you think of the world and heritage of Joe Boxer you think of underwear and loungewear.”

Iconix manages nearly 30 consumer brands. Meanwhile, innerwear brand Joe Boxer has been around for more than 30 years and can also be found at its e-commerce site joeboxer.com.