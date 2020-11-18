Journelle can now be found at Target.

Select pieces from the luxury lingerie brand, which has boutiques in New York City and Chicago, are now available at target.com.

“We wanted to partner with Target because we’ve seen the outstanding job they did in servicing their customer’s needs in family and home and it is only natural that aspirational and luxury products will excite [customers], too,” Guido Campello, co-chief executive officer and creative director at Journelle, told WWD.

And, as lockdown orders around the globe persist and many consumers remain fearful of real-life shopping trips, selling not only on Journelle’s web site but on a platform that reaches a greater audience, has been instrumental in the company’s growth.

“Now more than ever, we need to go to the doorstep of our customer and the premium shopper is undoubtedly purchasing on target.com,” Campello said.

Select Journelle pieces, including sleepwear, bras and lingerie, will drop on target.com each week. Journelle is also planning pieces exclusively for Target sometime in spring 2021.

Meanwhile, intimates and loungewear continue to gain traction in both Target stores and online. Apparel sales grew 10 percent, year-over-year, in the big-box retailer’s most recent quarter. Innerwear brands, such as Maidenform, Spanx and Leonisa, in addition to Target’s own brand Auden, can also be found at the retailer. Jockey launched its Jockey Generation collection exclusively at Target in July 2019.

“Apparel has been one of our strengths and certainly from a market share standpoint, one of the real highlights from our business throughout the quarter,” said Target chief executive officer and chairman Brian Cornell.