Kate Moss is getting into Kim Kardashian West’s Skims.

The ’90s supermodel is the latest face of Kardashian’s Skims, appearing in the innerwear brand’s new TV campaign.

“I first met Kate [Moss] in 2014 through [Burberry’s chief creative officer] Riccardo Tisci and was instantly struck by her cheeky humor, authentic and classic beauty — we’ve been friends ever since,” Kardashian West said in a statement. In fact, the duo was recently spotted around Rome, following the Fendi Couture show.

“She is the fashion icon, defining whole generations of culture and style and I am honored to feature her as the new face of Skims this summer,” continued Kardashian West, referring to the model who famously posed in a Calvin Klein underwear campaign while still a teenager.

“Everyone’s wearing Skims,” Moss can be heard saying in the videos, as she models the Cotton and Fits Everybody collections.

“I’ve been a fan of Skims since Day One,” Moss added in a statement. “What Kim is doing with the brand is so fresh and modern, making underwear women actually want and that fits perfectly. I wear it, my daughter wears it — even my mum wears it.”

The 30-second and 15-second TV spots are directed and photographed by Donna Trope and will be featured across both linear and streaming platforms this Thursday.

“Kate represents so much within the fashion world, but her influence transcends the industry,” said Jens Grede, cofounder of Skims. “She is a cultural force. The definition of cool and yet completely unique. There isn’t anyone like her”

Kardashian West and Grede founded Skims in September 2019.

While the shapewear line — which Kardashian West originally intended to name “Kimono” — was initially met with controversy, Skims has since attracted a loyal following (2.9 million people on Instagram), been rumored to sell out of several collections and drawn attention to the larger shapewear industry.

Amid the pandemic, the brand expanded into loungewear and intimates, such as more bras and underwear. Kardashian West also launched at Nordstrom in February 2020 and opened a pop-up in Los Angeles early this year.

The reality star and fashion entrepreneur told WWD in April that online sales of Skims “quadrupled” in 2020 and the brand is hoping to open a permanent stand-alone store sometime in 2022. Other Skims models and ambassadors have included Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rumer Willis, Addison Rae, Amelia Gray, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lala Anthony, Jodie Turner-Smith and former inmate Alice Marie Johnson.

Kardashian West has also hinted that she would like to expand into men’s basics and shapewear, but no date has been set.

Last month, Kardashian West revealed that Skims would design the official undergarments, sleepwear and loungewear to be worn by Team USA athletes in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

In addition, Kardashian West also has a lucrative beauty brand called KKW Beauty. The star signed a $200 million licensing deal with Coty in the summer of 2020.