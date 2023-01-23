×
Kim Kardashian Channels ‘White Lotus’ With Skims for Valentine’s Day

Stars of the popular television series have been cast in Skims’ latest campaign.

Skims lingerie
Skims has cast Beatrice Grannò, right, and Simona Tabasco as the stars of this year's Valentine's Day campaign. Courtesy Photo

Kim Kardashian is paying homage to “White Lotus” this Valentine’s Day. 

The fashion entrepreneur and media mogul has cast Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, two of the stars on the wildly successful television series, in this year’s Valentine’s Day campaign, entitled the Valentine’s Shop. 

Beatrice Grannò, left, and Simona Tabasco in Skims.
Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco in Skims. Courtesy Photo

“I had so much fun shooting the Skims’ Valentine’s campaign,” Grannò said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.” 

Tabasco added: “I love everything Skims stands for. To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding.” 

Simona Tabasco, left, and Beatrice Grannò star in Skims' Valentine's Day campaign.
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò star in Skims’ Valentine’s Day campaign. Courtesy Photo

The longtime friends and costars were shot by photographer Donna Trope while posing in a selection of limited-edition Skims pieces, which drop on Thursday at Skims.com.  

The innerwear, loungewear and swimwear brand — which Kardashian co-created in 2019 with the help of Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Jens Grede — said it selected the two Italian actresses as part of its mission to reach a global audience and to stay up-to-date on the latest fashion and cultural trends. 

“White Lotus,” which was directed by Mike White and returned last October for season two, has had people on all corners of the internet talking about it. It also helped score actress Jennifer Coolidge a Golden Globe.

Simona Tabasco, left, and Beatrice Grannò in Skims.
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò in Skims. Courtesy Photo

Skims, for its part, has a history of working with high-profile models and ambassadors (and some regular people, too). With the help of $240 million in investor funds, the list includes Grammy-winning Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía; Kate Moss; Megan Fox; Kourtney Kardashian; Bruce Willis’ and Demi Moore’s daughter and actress Rumer Willis; Team USA athletes; former inmate Alice Marie Johnson; Snoop Dogg, and former Victoria’s Secret Angels, such as Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks.

