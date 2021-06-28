Skims is getting into the games. The Olympic Games that is.

Kim Kardashian West, founder of the innerwear brand, revealed Monday that Skims is designing the official undergarments, sleepwear and loungewear to be worn by Team USA athletes in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“We are so proud to support Team USA in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram story Monday.

In an Instagram post the same day, she tagged photos of Team USA athletes — such as swimmer Haley Anderson, soccer player Alex Morgan, track and field runner Dalilah Muhammad and Paralympic track and field runner Scout Bassett — writing, “Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I watched the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled with my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic T-shirt as a souvenir.

“When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle,” Kardashian West continued.

The fashion entrepreneur and reality star founded Skims in September 2019.

While the shapewear line — which Kardashian West originally intended to name “Kimono” — was initially met with controversy, Skims has since attracted a loyal following (2.9 million people on Instagram), been rumored to sell out of several collections and drawn attention to the larger shapewear industry.

Amid the pandemic, the brand expanded into loungewear and intimates, such as more bras and underwear. Kardashian West also launched at Nordstrom in February 2020 and opened a pop-up in Los Angeles early this year. The star told WWD in April that online sales of Skims “quadrupled” in 2020 and the brand is hoping to open a permanent stand-alone store sometime in 2022. Kardashian West has also hinted that she would like to expand into men’s basics and shapewear, but no date has been set.

The limited-edition Team USA collection will be available at Skims.com, although details of the first drop have not yet been released.