Skims is moving to England.

The shapewear and intimates brand started by Kim Kardashian West is making its debut in Selfridges. Products will be available in the department store’s London, Birmingham, U.K. and Manchester, U.K. locations, as well as on selfridges.com, starting Oct. 5.

“I am so excited to announce that Skims is making its international debut,” Kardashian West said on Skims’ Instagram page Monday. “I have loved seeing all of you guys posting in the U.K. in your Skims, all over social media, and now you’ll have the chance to go inside Selfridges, feel it, like explore the fabrics. You’ll be able to discover so many new products. That’s what makes me so happy: for you guys to go in, see the quality, try it on and really enjoy the experience.”

More than 160 pieces — including bodysuits, bras, panties and loungewear — will be available across nine colorways and in sizes XXS to 5X.

Skims, the brand Kardashian West started more than a year ago, has been rumored to sell out of several collections and used a number of “real women” in addition to traditional models. The brand’s latest collection, a maternity line set to launch on Wednesday, received backlash on social media recently for seemingly shaming pregnant women’s bodies. Actress Jamil Jameela and model Chrissy Teigen were among those who weighed in.

Kardashian West responded in a series of tweets, “To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Maisie Wilen RTW Spring 2021

To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

Skims’ arrival in Selfridges marks the brand’s first retail partnership outside of the U.S. (The brand is also available at Nordstrom Stateside.)

Kardashian West and husband Kanye West made an impromptu appearance at Nordstrom’s Manhattan flagship in February — with dozens of models sporting different-colored Skims, flesh-toned carpets and throngs of screaming fans in tow — for a makeshift fashion show at the department store.

The reality star-turned-entrepreneur said she won’t be able to make it to the U.K. debut, but instead will be taking over Selfridges’ Instagram page on Oct. 5 for a question-and-answer session with shoppers. “So submit all of your questions now to @theofficialSelfridges Instagram page, so we can have fun on the day of the launch,” Kardashian West said on Instagram.

“Selfridges is known for their incredible fashion mix, making it the perfect place for U.K.-based customers to discover Skims,” Kardashian West added in a statement.