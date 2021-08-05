La Perla is getting cozy.

The luxury lingerie brand is releasing Comfort Zone, a new collection made from ​​recycled Lycra and Supreme Green Cotton, on Friday.

The six-piece collection includes bodysuits, bralettes, tank tops and high-waisted briefs in three different colors with the “La Perla” logo printed in various locations.

“Practical and functional, Comfort Zone is designed to fluidly transition throughout the wearer’s wardrobe, with a focus on in-and-out dressing,” the company said in a statement.

A representative for the company added that the latest collection offers shoppers a taste of luxury in their everyday lives.

Pieces are available at La Perla boutiques Stateside, as well as laperla.com. Prices range from $175 to $295, with sizes XS to XL.

Meanwhile, the luxury innerwear brand continues its expansion plans. Last December, La Perla opened a 1,000-square-foot rotating concept shop in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. That’s in addition to the brand’s new space on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and a store in Dallas, which opened in August 2020.

In the digital world, La Perla has partnered with Amazon’s Luxury stores and “Villa La Perla,” an online platform celebrating the anniversary of the Maison collection, both of which were rolled out last fall. Then, during the holidays, the company launched “La Perla Concierge,” a virtual service that offers online bridal consulting, styling tips and gift recommendations.

In May, La Perla expanded into beauty, with a range of fragrances, body care and makeup. The company also launched shapewear and plus-sizes amid the pandemic, in the hopes of reaching a broader demographic.