Breast Cancer Awareness Month has arrived. And lingerie companies and brands are finding ways to support the cause during the month of October.

That’s because breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women around the world, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International, and the second-most common form of cancer among women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Men can be affected, too.

In 2017 — the latest data available — the CDC reported more than 250,000 new cases of breast cancer in the U.S. and more than 42,000 deaths. The Susan G. Komen foundation, a breast cancer research organization in the U.S., estimates that more than 275,000 new cases among women will be reported in 2020. More than 42,000 women will die from breast cancer.

But thanks to breast cancer research and awareness, breast cancer death rates have declined 40 percent from 1989 to 2016, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

It’s no wonder that bra-making companies and brands want to support the cause.

WWD rounded up a few examples from the innerwear world.

Cosabella and Journelle

Lingerie company Cosabella is partnering with the Susan G. Komen for an exclusive collection called “Never Say Never.” The company will donate 5 percent of sales from the collection, which includes bras, thongs and HotPants in shades of pink, to the foundation through Oct. 31, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $50,000.

“After working with Susan G. Komen for years, I am so proud to release this collection in support of women battling breast cancer,” said Valeria Campello, Cosabella’s founder. “As a survivor, I understand how important patient care is during this tough experience, so Cosabella’s involvement allows women to feel comfortable and beautiful.”

Meanwhile, boutique lingerie shop Journelle — which is owned by Cosabella co-chief executive officer and creative director Guido Campello (who is also Valeria’s son) and his wife Dr. Sapna Palep — is also supporting Komen.

Starting Thursday through Oct. 31, Journelle will donate 15 percent of sales from various collections to Susan G. Komen, for a total minimum donation of $50,000.

Wacoal America

The women’s intimates apparel company, owned by Wacoal International Corp., is also supporting Susan G. Komen. Starting Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, Wacoal is donating $2 to the nonprofit from select bra purchases, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $175,000 toward Komen’s COVID-19 Action Fund, in addition to other community health programs.

Wacoal will also offer a limited-edition pink sports bra, featuring a pink ribbon flag on the back for breast cancer awareness, and a supportive mastectomy bralette during the month of October.

Hanro

This October, Hanro has partnered with The Pink Agenda. The Swiss intimates apparel will donate $5 from the purchase of every bra sold in its stores in New York and Beverly Hills, as well as at hanrousa.com, to the breast cancer research foundation. Hanro is also supporting Pink Ribbon International, a nonprofit organization, in Germany, Austria and Switzerland during the month of October.

“For us, the well-being of women is the most important thing,” said Stephan Hohmann, Hanro’s managing director. “With great pleasure, we support the efforts to find a cure for breast cancer.”

The intimate apparel brand, which is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, is teaming with Bright Pink, a breast and ovarian cancer research organization, for a limited-edition long-sleeve T-shirt. Aerie will donate 100 percent of sales of the shirt, which is available through Oct. 26 for $29.95, to Bright Pink. In addition, Aerie will donate $1 to the nonprofit for every customer who takes the “Access-Your-Risk” quiz at assessyourrisk.org.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with Bright Pink, an organization which reflects Aerie’s mission of supporting and showing up for women in life’s most real moments,” said Jennifer Foyle, American Eagle Outfitters’ chief creative officer and Aerie global brand president.

Cuup

Lingerie start-up Cuup will donate an undisclosed amount to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. In addition, during the month of October, Cuup’s weekly blog, “BodyTalk,” at shopcuup.com/blogs/bodytalk, will focus on breast cancer awareness, prevention and recovery.

ThirdLove

Digital bra brand ThirdLove is using its social media channels to support breast cancer awareness throughout the month. On Oct. 14, Ra’el Cohen, ThirdLove’s chief creative officer, will host an Instagram Live chat with Living Beyond Breast Cancer’s ceo Jean Sachs, discussing how women can be their own best medical health advocates.

ThirdLove has also partnered with the Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation to create “myth-busters” videos on TikTok, addressing some common breast cancer misconceptions.

“It is part of our obligation to keep our customers informed on the constantly evolving landscape of breast cancer,” said ThirdLove cofounder and ceo Heidi Zak, whose mother and mother-in-law both beat the disease. “The strides in research and the variety of treatments now give women a multitude of choices that were not available just a few years ago. I am deeply vested in ensuring access to information so women can make an informed decision. That’s why ThirdLove is excited to lend our voice.”

Victoria’s Secret

The lingerie giant isn’t doing anything special this year for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. But a representative from parent company L Brands pointed out that associates in the company’s Columbus, Ohio, headquarters, along with New York City offices, have participated in Komen’s Race for the Cure for the last 10 years, donating more than $5 million to the cause. This year’s race was canceled because of safety concerns around the coronavirus.