Thursday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2022

LoveShackFancy Releases Its Own Lingerie Collection

The eco-friendly collection launches online and in stores today.

LoveShackFancy innerwear
LoveShackFancy Resort 2023
LoveShackFancy Resort 2023
LoveShackFancy Resort 2023
LoveShackFancy Resort 2023
LoveShackFancy is slipping into lingerie this summer. 

LoveShackFancy lingerie
Pieces from LoveShackFancy’s intimates collection. Courtesy Photo

The vintage-inspired uber-feminine lifestyle brand is launching its first solo intimates collection this month. The retailer has previously partnered with British brand Stripe & Stare for an innerwear capsule collection in early 2021. But this time, LoveShackFancy is releasing lingerie without a copilot.  

LoveShackFancy innerwear
LoveShackFancy’s intimates collection includes an assortment of underwear. Courtesy Photo

“We are beyond excited to launch our first intimates’ collection,” Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy, told WWD. “This collection just felt like the right next step for us; as lovers of everything romantic and feminine, we knew intimates were a must-have addition to the LoveShackFancy girl’s wardrobe. 

“We believe in empowering women to feel comfortable and confident everywhere they go,” she added. 

LoveShackFancy innerwear
Pieces from LoveShackFancy’s new innerwear assortment. Courtesy Photo

Like Stripe & Stare, LoveShackFancy created its inaugural intimates collection with sustainability in mind. Many pieces are made with tencel fibers, an eco-friendly material sourced from eucalyptus trees. 

LoveShackFancy innerwear
Pieces from LoveShackFancy’s new eco-friendly innerwear collection. Courtesy Photo

But LoveShackFancy marked its first intimates collection — which includes underwear, bras, thongs, crop tops and shorts — with its signature floral prints and lace detailing in an array of pastel colors. Prices range from $115 to $150 for each piece and will be available in LoveShackFancy stores, as well as loveshackfancy.com, starting today. 

“They’re the type of underwear you’ll want to live in and never take off,” Hessel Cohen said. 

LoveShackFancy intimates
Bras, underwear and tank tops in LoveShackFancy’s new intimates collection. Courtesy Photo

Meanwhile, LoveShackFancy continues to expand its product assortment, most recently with skiwear, sunglasses and footwear. Last month, the company extended its beachwear and surfwear collaboration with Hurley. There’s also talk of beauty and handbags — possibly menswear, too. 

LoveShackFancy in Greenwich, Ct.
LoveShackFancy’s Greenwich, Connecticut, store. Simon Lewis

In addition, the retailer took advantage of pandemic pricing, opening a number of brick-and-mortar retail locations in the last two years. The retail fleet numbers 14, with stores in various markets in Connecticut, New York, California, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Scottsdale, Arizona, and the brand’s first international shop, in London, are coming soon. 

LoveShackFancy also has a thriving e-commerce business, selling to Net-a-porter, matchesfashion.com, mytheresa.com, Shopbop, Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom.

