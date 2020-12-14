“Now is a perfect excuse to have a fun party at home, wear these fancy pajamas, drink Champagne and desserts and spoil yourself as much as you can, because we all need it,” remarked Rebecca Hessel Cohen.

In the middle of the pandemic, the LoveShackFancy founder reimagined her resort collection from a huge push of holiday dresses to cozy cashmere sets and house dresses, minimizing the amount of “true holiday” due to the lack of parties and gatherings to come. In place, the idea of girls lounging at home in fancy sleepwear and cute pajamas sprung to mind. “And no one does it better than Morgan [Curtis], obviously,” she quipped.

Longtime friends (and coincidentally Hamptons neighbors) Curtis, founder of Morgan Lane, and Hessel Cohen always had dreams to collaborate, as their brands and designs share a similar, vintage-inspired girly sensibility. “We both love pink,” they said. Together, in the midst of the pandemic, the duo worked to design a mood-boosting loungewear collaboration for the holiday season.

The result is an assortment of dreamy sleepwear and playful pajamas to lounge in, or dress up and wear out. The LoveShackFancy x Morgan Lane loungewear collection features reworked LoveShackFancy floral prints (macro and ditsy florals plucked from resort) in a palette of mostly pink on shortened takes of Curtis’ signature silhouettes. The Morgan Lane Jillian night shirt is cut, “Risky Business-style,” while silk slips are decorated with lace trim, little bows and floral details. The collection includes both jersey and silk offerings in the form of robes, night shirts, pajamas and slip dresses; Curtis even illustrated custom LoveShackFancy-inspired designs for her signature embroidered eye masks. Shot in the famed “Pink Palace” in Los Angeles, the collaboration’s look book — featuring model and musician Isabella Peschardt — further displays the collection’s dreamy, playful sensibility.

View Gallery Related Gallery Dior Pre-Fall 2021

In addition, as both designers are mothers and love the idea of matching, they introduced an assortment of three little girls pajama styles (complete with tiny heart embroideries), ranging from size 0-3 months to 10 (also marking LoveShackFancy’s first designs sized for babies).

The unabashedly girly, optimistic collaboration debuts Tuesday on both brands’ e-commerce, starting at $98 for silk eye-masks and up to $388 for a pajama set. Remarking that the collaboration was one of the easiest each has ever done, further tie-ups are possible in the future for the duo.