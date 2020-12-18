Miguelina is the latest fashion brand to enter the world of innerwear. But it’s not because of the pandemic.

“All the [other intimates] brands are doing the same thing. They’re doing this pajama set,” Miguelina Gambaccini, designer and founder of her luxury namesake brand, told WWD. “We always like to push the envelope. We wanted to offer something different, a different way to wear Miguelina at home. It was a natural evolution: You can wear [the lingerie collection] at home; you can wear it out. You can wear it as an undergarment. The Miguelina style takes you from bed, to the beach, to the bar. So you’re investing in a piece that you can wear later, when you can travel.”

The 12-piece collection, which launches today at miguelina.com, includes seven shades of boyshorts, silk lace bras, flowy nightgowns, loungewear and slipdresses that can be worn both as both innerwear and outerwear.

While lingerie is new to the Miguelina portfolio, the look is reminiscent of the original collection, which Gambaccini created in 1998 when, then newly married, she founded the business in an effort to style herself for a trip to Thailand.

“It was a wardrobe that I designed to go to my own honeymoon,” she said. “It was mostly dresses that I could wear to the beach and then out for lunch and dinner. In the Nineties, we became very popular with our dresses,” she added.

Since then the brand has expanded to include ready-to-wear, resortwear, swimwear and some accessories.

“But the DNA of the brand has always had the luxury look; it’s all about romance and about exotic getaways,” she said. “Our Miguelina girl travels all over. Or she used to travel a lot [pre-pandemic]. These days, the Miguelina girl is meditating at home, cooking, making banana bread, writing poetry. So, we wanted her to have what she needed.”

The new intimates collection, which ranges in price from $220 to $495, is available exclusively on the brand’s web site, although Gambaccini said the brand might offer the collection to wholesale partners at a later date.

Other Miguelina pieces can be found at Net-a-porter, Moda Operandi, Neiman Marcus and Shopbop, as well as small boutiques around the world. Gambaccini said the brand has plans to open brick-and-mortar stores, both permanent locations and pop-ups, at various resort destinations worldwide once the pandemic is over.

