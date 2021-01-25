Monique Lhuillier is entering into a new union. The bridal, ready-to-wear, accessories and home goods designer is launching a lingerie line with innerwear brand Hanky Panky.

“Lingerie was always something that I wanted to add to my designs,” said Monique Lhuillier, founder and designer of her nameplate brand. “My dream was to dress my girl, my bride, from head-to-toe. So we did that building the dress and the shoes and all the accessories. The missing link was always the lingerie. And for me, they go hand-in-hand. It’s just as important what you wear on the inside, as well as what you see on the outside.”

After more than a year of collaborating (the initial concept was conceived pre-pandemic), the Hanky Panky x Monique Lhuillier bridal lingerie collection debuts with six sub collections: the Cherie, Jolie, Tresor, Bouquet, Rendezvous and Bijoux. The first two sub collections roll out Jan. 25 at Monique Lhuillier stores and its website, hankypanky.com and Nordstrom.

The two subsequent drop dates — on Feb. 25 and March 25 — will include two more sub collections each. The collections will also be available at Bloomingdale’s, Saks, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Revolve, Shopbop, Anthropologie, Journelle and Net-a-porter, starting in February.

Lacey thongs, silk robes, full-length slips, sheer bodysuits, lounge pants, garter belts and a variety of bras in shades of pearl and onyx are just some of the pieces filling the overall collection.

“There’s a lot of versatility in the pieces,” Lhuillier said. “We also did some stand-alone pieces. They don’t have to be worn just by a bride. You can wear a cami with a blazer on top.”

Of course the assortment can also be worn during the honeymoon, or anytime over the course of the wedding for that matter. The brand’s selection of evening wear has seen better days since the start of the pandemic (“because there’s no events,” Lhuillier said). But the wedding category continues to thrive.

“Bridal has been very strong for us, because people are still wanting to get married,” the designer explained. “They’re changing the way they’re doing that, but they’re not compromising on how they dress.”

Meanwhile, like many other intimates brands, Hanky Panky’s selection of comfort basics has been outperforming with so many consumers at home, said Brenda Berger, co-chief executive officer of Hanky Panky.

The collaboration with Lhuillier then, was a way for Hanky Panky, a private New York City-based company, to increase its assortment of bridal.

“Internally, bridal has always been an important, but small category,” Berger said. “The strategy for us was to say, here is a designer who aligns with our vision for and our expansion into the bridal and luxury sleepwear category. And, [Lhuillier’s] international recognition and her ability to create beautiful pieces for the modern woman is why we wanted to partner with her.”

Prices range from $25 to $395 for the new collection and come in sizes XXS to large.