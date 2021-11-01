×
EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Lane’s Sweet New Collab With Candy Land

The limited-edition sleepwear collection includes lollipop embroideries, heart appliqués, silk bows and candy buttons.

Morgan Lane x Candy Land
Morgan Lane has teamed up with Candy Land for a limited-edition sleepwear and innerwear collaboration. Courtesy Photo

Morgan Lane’s has a sweet new collaboration with Candy Land.

Morgan Lane x Candy Land
The Morgan Lane x Candy Land collaboration includes sleepwear, innerwear and accessories. Courtesy Photo

“This collection is sugary sweet for the ultimate girly girl,” Morgan Curtis, founder of the luxury lingerie and sleepwear brand Morgan Lane, told WWD. “I loved the idea of presenting something so delectable for the holiday that could carry through Valentine’s Day, as both seasons are filled with joy and yumminess. We want our customers to be able to escape to the scrumptious land of sweetness that Candy Land represents when they wear the collection. And I am obsessed with Candy Land, so it was actually really easy to come up with the ideas.”

The result is a 26-piece, limited-edition holiday capsule collection filled with candy stripes, lollipop embroideries, heart appliqués, silk bows, eye-popping pastels and candy buttons on sleepwear, robes, underwear, tank tops and accessories, such as sleep masks. 

Morgan Lane x Candy Land
Pieces from the Morgan Lane x Candy Land collaboration. Courtesy Photo

“The prints, fabrics, colors and details are all original and cannot be found anywhere else,” Curtis said. “Our new Lovie top has become one of my favorite new silhouettes that takes pajamas to another level, with heart pockets and a lace Peter Pan collar. And the Nellie sleep panty is the most comfortable bottom for women who love sleeping in their underwear. It has very light elastic ruffles almost like a bloomer and the cut is a bit naughty and nice.”

Morgan Lane x Candy Land
Details in the Morgan Lane x Candy Land collection. Courtesy Photo

The Morgan Lane x Candy Land collection is the designer’s latest partnership with Hasbro. The brand teamed up with the entertainment company last fall for a collaboration with Monopoly.

“We learned that we could take more risks with color and not worry about letting our extra whimsical personality shine,” Curtis said. 

As with the Monopoly collection, Curtis was given access to Hasbro’s archives of Candy Land imagery. From there she incorporated custom trimming and fabrics to match the fantastical Candy Land spirit.  

Morgan Lane x Candy Land
A look from the Morgan Lane x Candy Land collaboration. Courtesy Photo

The luxury brand also collaborated with model, DJ and mental health advocate Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor for a Valentine’s Day collection pre-pandemic, as well as a sleepwear collaboration with lifestyle brand LoveShackFancy last year. 

Most recently Morgan Lane launched sister brand Cozyland, a gender-neutral, sustainable lounge and sleepwear line for slightly younger adults (18 to 35) and children.  

Curtis, who is also the daughter of fashion designer Jill Stuart, said she created the brand out of a need ​​so many Morgan Lane shoppers were asking for sustainable options that could be worn both at home and for social events. It’s a trend, she said, that will likely continue as vaccines become more widespread and many professionals return to in-person work settings. 

“I think people got a taste of how comfortable they could feel while still looking good and they are going to continue to shop with that in mind, putting themselves and their wellness first,” the designer said. 

Morgan Lane x Candy Land
Sleepwear pieces in the Morgan Lane x Candy Land collection. Courtesy Photo

In addition, Curtis said consumers have continued to shop for silky robes, rompers and silk sleep dresses during the pandemic. (Sales for all of Morgan Lane were up 20 percent in the first half of the year, compared with 2020.)

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in bridal,” Curtis said in June. “I think everybody’s wedding is happening now that couldn’t have happened before. So lots of embroidery, lots of bridesmaid packages, lots of white robes going out. We started making a lot of slipdress night gowns, which have been doing really well. And family matching [sets] is one of the biggest markets that’s growing at a very fast pace. I think people kind of like them as a transitional outfit, back into the world again, after the pandemic.” 

Curtis said Morgan Lane is planning new collaborations for both adults and children over the next few months as a result.  

Morgan Lane x Candy Land
Sleepwear in the Morgan Lane x Candy Land collection includes lollipop embroidery. Courtesy Photo

For now, shoppers can purchase the Morgan Lane x Candy Land collection, which launches today, on Morgan-Lane.com. The collaboration is also available at Shopbop, Net-a-porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Revolve, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Farfetch and Harrods. The assortment comes in sizes petite through XXL and pieces range from $98 to $388.

ad