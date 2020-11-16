Morgan Curtis loves to play games.

In fact, the founder of lingerie and sleepwear brand Morgan Lane (and daughter of designer Jill Stuart) spent most of quarantine at her family’s home in the Hamptons doing puzzles and playing board games in her pajamas.

So when Hasbro contacted Curtis about doing a sleepwear collaboration for Monopoly’s 85th anniversary, she was over the moon.

“It was the perfect match,” Curtis told WWD. “I had actually been playing the Monopoly game [during the pandemic] and had so many ideas, like literally the second they called me.”

For the project, Curtis scored access to Hasbro’s archive of images, dating back to vintage Monopoly. She was then able to create new prints, mixing and matching her own fabrics and color palettes. The end result is a 22-piece luxe collection, consisting of Monopoly-print pajamas, money-print sleep masks, silk-blend robes, cami tops, boyshorts and panties, all with signature Monopoly-themed touches, like embroidered cars, tokens and other game pieces.

“We really wanted it to be multifunctional, so when our customers are investing in our products they have multiple purposes for making the purchase,” Curtis explained. “It’s perfect for Zoom calls or even if you have to run out to the grocery store or something, you can still wear them, because they kind of pass for ready-to-wear and look adorable with little sneakers and a big coat over it. It’s also really giftable, especially the bridal selection.

“So, we have gift stuff; we have stuff to wear on Zoom calls. We have stuff to wear during your wedding weekend. And then also to style from day to night every day,” Curtis said.

The limited-edition collection marks Morgan Lane’s first licensed partnership outside of the fashion world. (Morgan Lane collaborated with model, DJ and mental health advocate Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor for a Valentine’s Day collection earlier this year.) Since lockdown began, Curtis said sleepwear, face masks and the mommy-and-me mini collection have consistently been the standout categories.

“People are just spending way more time with their kids and in their jammies. So all of our matching pajamas have been selling really well,” Curtis said.

The Morgan Lane x Monopoly collection is available, starting today, at morgan-lane.com. The collection will also be available at select wholesale partners, such as Shopbop, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Farfetch, in December. The collection comes in sizes small to XXL and ranges in price from $98 to $248.