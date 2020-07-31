Attention shoppers: Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand is dropping its latest collection on Saturday. And model, actress, musician Nazanin Mandi — who became a brand ambassador three weeks ago — can be seen sporting the looks, including the eye-popping, neon-green “Tutti Fruity” bodysuit.

“As if she needs an introduction,” Savage x Fenty tweeted earlier this year.

The new collection also includes bralettes and underwear, ranging in price from $10.95 to $59.95. The “Tutti Fruity” bodysuit is available in the Xtra VIP box.

Mandi follows in the footsteps of rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who became a Savage x Fenty brand ambassador in May.

That same month, Rihanna’s lingerie business celebrated its two-year anniversary. The brand has already captured the attention of the industry with its size-inclusive offerings and forward-thinking spin on a fashion show; one that rivals market share leader Victoria’s Secret’s now-canceled (but once fabulous) fashion show.

In fact, earlier this week, the 2019 Savage x Fenty fashion show was nominated for a 2020 Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming.



“You guys have been incredible supporters, believed in our brand, appreciated what we stood for and, of course, bought hella,” Rihanna wrote in an Instagram post in May.

Meanwhile, the singer-turned-entrepreneur is also launching Fenty Skin, her second beauty industry line, on Friday. Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics line, in 2017.