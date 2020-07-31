Nazanin Mandi Savage x Fenty

Nazanin Mandi is a brand ambassador for Savage x Fenty.

Courtesy Photo

Attention shoppers: Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand is dropping its latest collection on Saturday. And model, actress, musician Nazanin Mandi — who became a brand ambassador three weeks ago — can be seen sporting the looks, including the eye-popping, neon-green “Tutti Fruity” bodysuit.   

Nazanin Mandi Savage x Fenty

Nazanin Mandi is a brand ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x FentyCourtesy Photo

“As if she needs an introduction,” Savage x Fenty tweeted earlier this year. 

The new collection also includes bralettes and underwear, ranging in price from $10.95 to $59.95. The “Tutti Fruity” bodysuit is available in the Xtra VIP box. 

Savage x Fenty lingerie

Looks from Savage x Fenty’s August 2020 collection.  Courtesy Photo

Mandi follows in the footsteps of rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who became a Savage x Fenty brand ambassador in May. 

That same month, Rihanna’s lingerie business celebrated its two-year anniversary. The brand has already captured the attention of the industry with its size-inclusive offerings and forward-thinking spin on a fashion show; one that rivals market share leader Victoria’s Secret’s now-canceled (but once fabulous) fashion show. 

Savage x Fenty lingerie

Savage x Fenty, the lingerie brand by Rihanna.  Courtesy Photo

In fact, earlier this week, the 2019 Savage x Fenty fashion show was nominated for a 2020 Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming.

“You guys have been incredible supporters, believed in our brand, appreciated what we stood for and, of course, bought hella,” Rihanna wrote in an Instagram post in May. 

Meanwhile, the singer-turned-entrepreneur is also launching Fenty Skin, her second beauty industry line, on Friday. Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics line, in 2017.

Savage x Fenty lingerie

Savage x Fenty by Rihanna.  Courtesy Photo

You May Also Like

beauty cosmetics Emmys Fashion Shows Fenty instagram lingerie model Rihanna Victoria’s Secret
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus