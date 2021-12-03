×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 3, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $13 Million Quarter and Navigating the Path Forward

Business

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Moves to Buy Back Sean John Brand

Business

Italian Fashion and Textile Sector On Track for Full Recovery

Viral Lingerie Brand Parade Opens First Store

The direct-to-consumer underwear brand Parade has opened its first retail concept as it looks to create a new paradigm in lingerie shopping.

Parade, SoHo NYC
Parade, SoHo NYC Courtesy

Lingerie brand Parade is opening its first physical store today. The label, founded by Columbia University dropout Cami Téllez in 2019, has opened at 577 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo. It represents an evolution of Téllez’s ambitions to set a new paradigm in lingerie shopping. Like many of the new crop of innerwear brands, Parade aims to appeal to women based on concepts of self-acceptance and expression instead of catering to the male gaze and mainstream notions of sensuality.

Téllez said a physical store was the next logical step in the company’s growth, citing market research that 80 percent of lingerie purchases are made via offline channels. In late September, Parade revealed that it had raised a $20 million Series B round of funding led by growth-equity firm Stripes, which brought its overall valuation to $140 million.

Related Galleries

“In order for us to reinvent the underwear category, we have to go offline,” said Téllez, who also serves as Parade’s chief executive officer. “For us, the brand was born in New York and it’s where our community has roots. So we chose this location feeling like it’s most in touch with contemporary culture. It’s a futurist, maximalist space that was designed in opposition of the sexy boudoirs of lingerie stores past, as well as the current direct-to-consumer minimalism [aesthetic]. It’s not just about sales but expanding our community and interacting with them.” The plan is to operate the store until March and then reassess if a larger location is needed or if Parade will stay in its current space.

Parade, SoHo NYC
Parade in SoHo NYC Courtesy

Pulling inspiration from ’60s and ’70s interiors, the 2,000-square-foot colorful space was designed by Téllez in collaboration with up-and-coming interior talent Xavier Donnelly. Despite its growing scale, Téllez wants to keep Parade true to its beginnings. Salespeople are outfitted in psychedelic stripe pajama sets designed by indie label Tyler McGillivary, a friend of Téllez’s. The store also features artwork by past Parade collaborators like Jeanette Hayes.

Téllez said she wanted to break with lingerie store tradition and carefully thought over details like mannequin sizes, staffing and display cases.

“We wanted to create an emotional experience of celebrating the body and didn’t want a single body type represented in the store. We wanted to paint a picture of inclusivity and provide the feeling of a more unbounded surreal world. We don’t want people to feel like they are rummaging in a dark table in the mall. We created a space in conversation with art and culture and have been conscious of bring real art creators to tell a story that is a more fun departure into the world of buying underwear,” she said.

She added that plans for additional stores would be revealed in the new year, and that physical retail is a key strategy in helping the brand reach its goal of serving “more than 1 million customers.”

In the past year, Parade expanded its product offering from solely underwear to a full line of bralettes. Now it is slowly introducing loungewear and bodysuits. Two months ago, the label also opened its website to shoppers in Canada. “Our ambition is to be the next underwear brand for everyone,” Téllez said.

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Viral Underwear Brand Parade Opens First

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad