Rihanna Releases Second Lingerie Pride Collection

Rihanna is showing off her lingerie with pride.

Pieces from Savage x Fenty ’s second Pride collection. Courtesy Photo

The singer, songwriter-turned fashion entrepreneur’s innerwear brand Savage x Fenty has unveiled its second Pride collection. The first collection dropped in 2021.

Rihanna ’s second Savage x Fenty Pride collection. Courtesy Photo

The latest version will feature four collections — “Forever Savage,” “Tagged by Savage,” “Carnival Mesh” and “Show Your Colors” — with fishnets, multicolor rainbow prints, mesh fabrics, rhinestone gems and lace. There will also be jockstraps, garter belts, whips, bras, bodysuits, stockings, smoking jackets and sleepwear.

A look from Savage x Fenty’s new Pride collection. Courtesy Photo

“A celebration of the vibrancy and diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community, this campaign is here for everybody,” the company said in a statement. “Authentically embracing your individuality with style is at the core of Savage x Fenty and the Pride collection showcases that in full effect.”

The campaign features models Honey Balenciaga, Plastique Tiara, Nikki Garza, Tomás Matos, Armiel Chandler, Xoài Phan, Lilli Johnson and Shaheem Anderson.

Pieces from Savage x Fenty’s Pride collection. Courtesy Photo

Meanwhile, L.A. residents can experience the brand IRL. Savage x Fenty will set up a Pride truck dubbed “Dipped in Savage,” in Los Angeles on June 11 and 12. “Roll up to our Savage x Pride truck in L.A. and choose from a menu of bold styles renamed as iconic sweet treats,” the company said.

The new Savage x Pride collection ranges in price from $16.95 to $69.95 each and can be purchased at the brand’s website or in its retail shops.

Rihanna’s latest Savage x Fenty Pride collection has pieces for both men and women. Courtesy Photo

The company will also make a donation to GLAAD in honor of Pride month. In addition, in partnership with nonprofit group Clara Lionel Foundation (which was created by Rihanna in 2021), Savage will make a donation to For The Gworls, which supports Black trans individuals.

“We are honored to put a spotlight on these two organizations that remind us to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community every single day, Pride Month and beyond,” the company said.

A tank top and underwear from Savage x Fenty’s Pride collection. Courtesy Photo

Savage x Fenty was born online in 2018, a partnership of Rihanna and TechStyles Fashion Group (the same firm that launched Kate Hudson’s Fabletics). The lingerie brand quickly gained traction thanks to a combination of Rihanna’s star power and the brand’s inclusive ethos.

Savage spun off of TechStyle in 2019 to become a stand-alone firm as it continued to expand into new categories, including men’s, thanks to more than $300 million in investor funds.

Pieces from the new Savage x Fenty Pride collection. Courtesy Photo

In January, the digital business opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Las Vegas. Since then, more than half a dozen stores have opened in places including the Los Angeles area, Houston and Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. In February, WWD broke the news exclusively that Savage x Fenty was planning to open a flagship in west Brooklyn, N.Y.’s Triangle Building near the Barclays Center.