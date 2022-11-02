×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Rihanna Reveals Exclusive Photos of Upcoming Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

The lingerie brand’s annual fashion show will premiere Nov. 9.

Avani Gregg Savage x Fenty Fashion Show
Avani Gregg in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna’s fashion show is back. 

The megastar’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand will premiere the latest installment of its popular fashion show on Nov. 9 by way of Prime Video. Sticking to the brand’s ethos of inclusivity, this year’s show — dubbed “Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will include a diverse cast of both men and women from various ethnicities, age ranges and body types, all modeling the current Savage x Fenty collection. 

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: In this image released on November 8, Jordan Daniels is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
Jordan Daniels in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. (Photo by Emma McIntyre /Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video) Getty Imagesfor Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

A few notable names include Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Precious Lee and Taraji P. Henson, as well as performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: In this image released on November 8, Alva Claire is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
Alva Claire in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video) Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

“An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna’s latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending Xperience for everybody,” the company said in a statement. 

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: In this image released on November 8, Jordan Hill is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
Jordan Hill in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video) Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

In video clips teasing the upcoming show, Rihanna — who will perform at next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show and who recently released a single for the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel — dons barely there black lacy lingerie pieces against a plush backdrop. Additional trailers show dance sequins among the cast. 

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: In this image released on November 8, Jacobi Jacobs is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
Jacobi Jacobs during Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video) Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Savage x Fenty — which Rihanna cofounded online in 2018 with the help of TechStyles Fashion Group as a women’s intimate apparel business — also continues to expand. The brand launched sportswear last month under the creative director of designer Adam Selman. Loungewear was added to the mix just two month earlier. There’s also men’s and sleepwear. 

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: In this image released on November 8, Sheryl Lee Ralph is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at South Coast Botanic Garden on November 08, 2022 in Palos Verdes Estates, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
Sheryl Lee Ralph in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Imagesfor Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video) Getty Imagesfor Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Helping fuel the growth is more than $310 million in investor funds. In 2022, Savage X, which has since become a stand-alone firm, expanded into physical retail with half a dozen stores. The firm revealed plans to open roughly six more. But Christiane Pendarvis, copresident and chief merchandising and design officer at Savage x Fenty, told WWD that the company will continue to evaluate its store fleet — possibly expanding internationally as well. 

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: In this image released on November 8, Precious Lee is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
Precious Lee during Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video) Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

“We think there’s a ton of opportunity for us in retail,” she said during this year’s Femmy Awards in New York. “When you look at the mall, there’s just not that many options in the mall, for both men and women, quite frankly, to shop this category. So we’re excited about what our voice brings to the table in that setting. And then we’re going to continue to look for growth opportunities.”

