Rihanna Reveals Exclusive Photos of Upcoming Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

Rihanna’s fashion show is back.

The megastar’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand will premiere the latest installment of its popular fashion show on Nov. 9 by way of Prime Video. Sticking to the brand’s ethos of inclusivity, this year’s show — dubbed “Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will include a diverse cast of both men and women from various ethnicities, age ranges and body types, all modeling the current Savage x Fenty collection.

Jordan Daniels in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.

A few notable names include Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Precious Lee and Taraji P. Henson, as well as performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell.

Alva Claire in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4.

“An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna’s latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending Xperience for everybody,” the company said in a statement.

Jordan Hill in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4.

In video clips teasing the upcoming show, Rihanna — who will perform at next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show and who recently released a single for the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel — dons barely there black lacy lingerie pieces against a plush backdrop. Additional trailers show dance sequins among the cast.

Jacobi Jacobs during Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4.

Savage x Fenty — which Rihanna cofounded online in 2018 with the help of TechStyles Fashion Group as a women’s intimate apparel business — also continues to expand. The brand launched sportswear last month under the creative director of designer Adam Selman. Loungewear was added to the mix just two month earlier. There’s also men’s and sleepwear.

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4.

Helping fuel the growth is more than $310 million in investor funds. In 2022, Savage X, which has since become a stand-alone firm, expanded into physical retail with half a dozen stores. The firm revealed plans to open roughly six more. But Christiane Pendarvis, copresident and chief merchandising and design officer at Savage x Fenty, told WWD that the company will continue to evaluate its store fleet — possibly expanding internationally as well.

Precious Lee during Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4.

“We think there’s a ton of opportunity for us in retail,” she said during this year’s Femmy Awards in New York. “When you look at the mall, there’s just not that many options in the mall, for both men and women, quite frankly, to shop this category. So we’re excited about what our voice brings to the table in that setting. And then we’re going to continue to look for growth opportunities.”