Inside Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Rihanna’s much-anticipated Savage x Fenty lingerie show is almost here.

The multihyphenated star has once again teamed up with Amazon Prime Video for the third installment of her popular innerwear extravaganza, Savage x Fenty Vol. 3, which airs Friday on the streaming service.

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski in Rihanna ’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Rihanna posted a teaser video to her Instagram page on Sept. 13 showing a diverse lineup of both men and women in this year’s show.

While the star has not confirmed yet whether she will perform, what is known is that it’s going to be a star-studded event, complete with the likes of both musical performances and models, such as Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, Jade Novah, Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens and more.

Singer Bella Poarch is Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 lingerie fashion show. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

WWD got a preview of some of the images from the pre-recorded event.

Of course this isn’t the first time Rihanna has included an inclusive cast of models or sizes in the assortment. The fashion entrepreneur’s personal brand, from her beauty empire to apparel businesses, is known for inclusivity — something that has created envy throughout the fashion world.

The 2017 launch of Fenty Beauty included an unprecedented 40 shades of foundation, while the innerwear brand, which launched a year later, offers extended sizes. Savage x Fenty has also helped revolutionize lingerie fashion events at a time when lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret faced backlash for exclusive marketing messages and near-perfect Angels. Rihanna, by contrast, used pregnant women, as well as models with disabilities and dwarfism in her shows, something that — despite the industry’s fast-paced intensity — is still relatively new in mainstream fashion.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show on Amazon Prime. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Rihanna took the all-in approach one step further when she also added men’s basics and male models to the Savage lineup.

Savage x Fenty was created in 2018, a joint venture with TechStyles Fashion Group, the same firm that launched Kate Hudson’s Fabletics. According to sources inside the company, TechStyle spun off Savage x Fenty as an independent, stand-alone firm at the end of 2019 while also closing the lingerie brand’s series A round of investments.

In early 2021, the Savage x Fenty business completed a series B round led by LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton to help the lingerie brand scale as the innerwear market continues to grow.