×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier See a Bright Future Ahead

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Business

Expectations Run High Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

Inside Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

The lingerie fashion show will air this Friday on Amazon Prime.

Alek Wek savage x Fenty show
Model Alek Wek will participate in this year's Savage x Fenty lingerie show. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Rihanna’s much-anticipated Savage x Fenty lingerie show is almost here. 

The multihyphenated star has once again teamed up with Amazon Prime Video for the third installment of her popular innerwear extravaganza, Savage x Fenty Vol. 3, which airs Friday on the streaming service. 

Emily Ratajkowski savage x fenty vol. 3
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Rihanna posted a teaser video to her Instagram page on Sept. 13 showing a diverse lineup of both men and women in this year’s show.

While the star has not confirmed yet whether she will perform, what is known is that it’s going to be a star-studded event, complete with the likes of both musical performances and models, such as Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, Jade Novah, Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens and more. 

Related Galleries

Bella Poarch savage x fenty vol. 3
Singer Bella Poarch is Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 lingerie fashion show. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

WWD got a preview of some of the images from the pre-recorded event.

Of course this isn’t the first time Rihanna has included an inclusive cast of models or sizes in the assortment. The fashion entrepreneur’s personal brand, from her beauty empire to apparel businesses, is known for inclusivity —  something that has created envy throughout the fashion world. 

Nyjah Huston Savage x Fenty Vol. 3

The 2017 launch of Fenty Beauty included an unprecedented 40 shades of foundation, while the innerwear brand, which launched a year later, offers extended sizes. Savage x Fenty has also helped revolutionize lingerie fashion events at a time when lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret faced backlash for exclusive marketing messages and near-perfect Angels. Rihanna, by contrast, used pregnant women, as well as models with disabilities and dwarfism in her shows, something that — despite the industry’s fast-paced intensity — is still relatively new in mainstream fashion. 

Sabrina Carpenter Savage x Fenty vol. 3
Singer Sabrina Carpenter in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show on Amazon Prime. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Rihanna took the all-in approach one step further when she also added men’s basics and male models to the Savage lineup.

Savage x Fenty was created in 2018, a joint venture with TechStyles Fashion Group, the same firm that launched Kate Hudson’s Fabletics. According to sources inside the company, TechStyle spun off Savage x Fenty as an independent, stand-alone firm at the end of 2019 while also closing the lingerie brand’s series A round of investments. 

In early 2021, the Savage x Fenty business completed a series B round led by LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton to help the lingerie brand scale as the innerwear market continues to grow.

Mena Massoud Savage x Fenty Vol. 3
Mena Massoud in the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A Look at Rihanna’s Savage x

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad