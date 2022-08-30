Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Adds Loungewear to the Assortment

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty is getting into loungewear.

The lingerie and innerwear brand, which was cofounded by the megastar, is expanding its assortment to include a selection of “elevated basics” — such as joggers, hoodies, T-shirts, onesies, slips, tank tops, shorts and leggings — alongside a new campaign that demonstrates how consumers can “take these fits from the sofa to the streets.”

Pieces from Savage x Fenty ’s new loungewear collection.

“At the core, Savage x Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,” Rihanna said in a statement. “The lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laid-back twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”

The first collection drops Sept. 8, along with the brand’s loungewear campaign, starring two new brand ambassadors: Jordan Alexander and Dove Cameron.

Jordan Alexander in Savage x Fenty loungewear.

“Sexy is exactly who you are, as you are,” said Alexander, one of the stars of the “Gossip Girl” reboot. “Seeing how fearlessly Rihanna pursues the celebration of individuality with Savage x Fenty gives me so much courage and inspiration to accept every part of myself and my life. There is no blueprint for my body or my life; I get to make that for myself. I don’t need to be like anyone else.”

Singer Cameron added: “It’s been such an honor working with the iconic Savage x Fenty, a brand that focuses on celebrating inclusivity and individuality. This new collection is so lush and so fresh, perfect for the everyday elevation I need to be the best version of myself.”

The Savage x Fenty loungewear collection includes joggers.

Models Simi, Cole, Shi and Jjanga are also featured in the campaign.

The company said the collection was designed with a “YOUniversal approach to select styles,” such as soft fabrics, gusset detailing and raw hems. The collection ranges in size from XXS to 4X and comes in a variety of colorways. Prices are $24.95 and $74.95 for each piece, which can be purchased at savagex.com or the firm’s brick-and-mortar stores.

Model Cole in Savage x Fenty loungewear. Courtesy Photo

Savage x Fenty was cofounded by Rihanna and TechStyles Fashion Group (the same firm that launched Kate Hudson’s Fabletics) in 2018. The size-inclusive lingerie brand quickly gained traction, thanks in part to Rihanna’s star power, the brand’s promise to deliver an innerwear brand for all body types, and lots of investor attention.

In January, it was revealed that Savage — which spun off of TechStyle to become a stand-alone firm at the end of 2019 — had secured an additional $125 million. The latest round, led by investment firm Neuberger Berman, comes on top of the $115 million Series B round Savage secured in early 2021, bringing the lingerie start-up’s total funding to around $310 million.

When asked if Savage x Fenty would ever consider selling, Christiane Pendarvis, copresident and chief merchandising and design officer for Savage x Fenty, told WWD during this summer’s Femmy Awards that “we’re so not focused on that. I mean, somebody comes to us and says, ‘We’re willing to give you $50 billion for your company,’ then yeah, sure. Maybe. But we’re just not focused on that [right now]. We’re very focused on meeting our customer needs, figuring out how far we can extend the brand, looking for new opportunities, opening retail stores, perfecting what we’re doing in the European market. We’ve got so many strategic initiatives on our plate that we’re just not focused on what’s going to happen in terms of an equity event.”