Rihanna’s First Savage x Fenty Store Opening in Las Vegas This Month

Rihanna is getting physical.

On Friday, the megastar’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty revealed plans to open its first brick-and-mortar store front in Las Vegas later this month.

“2022, we coming in hot,” Rihanna wrote on her Instagram. “We bout to bring you a whole new #SavagexFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores. Can’t believe it’s actually that time and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl.”

The Las Vegas location will be followed by stores in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., later this year.

“We bringin’ a whoolleee Xperience to 5 Savage cities,” the Savagexfenty Instagram page teased in a post, also on Friday. “This is #SavageXIRL, but frfr.”

Social media photos displayed a storefront with the brand’s signature bright colors and Savage x Fenty logo. The lingerie brand declined to comment on additional details regarding the upcoming store fleet, but did say in a statement that “On the heels of the brand’s incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets.”

Rihanna co-created the size-inclusive Savage x Fenty lingerie brand with TechStyles Fashion Group, the same firm that launched Kate Hudson’s Fabletics.

In its three-and-a-half year lifespan, the intimates business has continued to gain traction in the innerwear world, thanks in part to Rihanna’s star power, as well as her promise to deliver a bra and underwear brand for all body types at a time when lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret faced backlash for exclusive marketing messages.

Normani in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 Show. Savage x Fenty/Instagram

The third installment of Rihanna’s much-watched fashion show, Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 — which aired on Amazon Prime in September — featured models of various shapes, sizes, ages and skin tones. It also included pregnant models, models with physical disabilities and men modeling innerwear. (Men’s basics were added to the Savage x Fenty assortment in September 2020.)

Sources inside the company confirmed last fall that TechStyle spun off Savage x Fenty as an independent, stand-alone firm at the end of 2019 while also closing the lingerie brand’s series A round of investments.

Rumors began circulating in December 2020 that the fashion entrepreneur was courting potential investors to the tune of an additional $100 million in an effort to expand the Savage x Fenty business with activewear. In early 2021, the Savage x Fenty business completed a $115 million series B round led by LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton to help the lingerie brand scale.

Around the same time, it was revealed that the ready-to-wear partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which made Rihanna the first Black woman to head a luxury fashion house, was being paused.

In addition to Rihanna’s successful singing, songwriting and fashion career, she also created Fenty Beauty in 2017, helping revolutionize the beauty industry. At the time, Fenty Beauty had an unprecedented 40 shades of foundation.