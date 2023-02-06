Skims to Pop Up With a Valentine’s Day Shop in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian and her Skims line of innerwear, shapewear, loungewear and swimwear will be making a special appearance just in time for Valentine’s Day.

For five days, starting on Wednesday, Skims will have a physical location at the Westfield Century City shopping center in Los Angeles, inside a compact stand-alone cube with rounded edges designed by Willo Perron in partnership with his studio Perron-Roettinger.

Customers will be able to peruse 12 Valentine’s Day-inspired collections. That includes 15 styles sold out on skims.com. Selections include five bestselling gift packs: the cotton jersey string thong pack; the fits everybody cheeky brief pack; the fits everybody boyshorts pack; the sport crew sock pack, and the fits everybody skimpy scoop bralette pack.

The Skims Valentine’s Day Shop launched online on Jan. 26.

“This is a continued effort to connect with our customers and share the Skims brand through immersive shopping experiences that bridge art and commerce. Following the success of our Valentine’s Shop online, we want to provide our customers the opportunity to experience the product and the brand firsthand,” said Jens Grede, Skims chief executive officer, who cofounded the brand with his wife, Emma Grede, and celebrity Kim Kardashian to embrace body positivity.

Inside the compact cube located in one of the shopping center’s atriums, customers can enjoy Kardashian’s favorite beignet treats from Beignet Box. They will be served in branded pink Skims packaging.

Last year, Skims had a pop-up shop in March in Miami’s Design District to unveil the company’s new swimwear line. Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé were on hand to celebrate the event.

On the first day of the Miami pop-up shop, there were more than 1,500 visitors. Everything sold out in four days, Skims executives said.