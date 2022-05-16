Skims Casts Rosalía for First Bilingual Campaign

Skims has a new muse.

The innerwear, swimwear and loungewear brand cofounded by Kim Kardashian has enlisted Grammy-award winning Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía for its latest campaign, which launches Monday.

Rosalía in Skims. Courtesy Photo

“Rosalía is such a cultural force within the music industry and I love how she takes risks with her personal style, while always staying her true self,” Kardashian told WWD exclusively.

“This campaign is all about the energy and confidence that she brings to the world,” the reality television star and entrepreneur added.

Rosalía poses in Skims’ Cotton Collection. Courtesy Photo

Rosalía — who was born Rosalía Vila Tobella in Spain and who will embark on a 15-country tour for her album “Motomami” this summer — is equally as excited to work with the Los Angeles-based brand.

“I love Skims,” she said. “They are so comfy and make me feel very sexy at the same time.”

Skims, which was created in 2019 with the help of Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Jens Grede, has a history of working with high-profile models and ambassadors (and some regular people, too). The list includes former Victoria’s Secret Angels, like Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks, as well as Kate Moss; Megan Fox; Kourtney Kardashian; Bruce Willis’ and Demi Moore’s daughter and actress Rumer Willis; Team USA athletes, and ​​former inmate Alice Marie Johnson.

But the Rosalía campaign will be Skims’ first bilingual one.

The singer-songwriter will appear across billboards, television and digital advertisements in both Spanish and English, posing in various pieces from the Cotton Collection, which Rosalía called her “fave.”

Rosalía in Skims’s first English and Spanish-language campaign. Courtesy Photo

The campaign, which was shot and directed by Donna Trope, is Rosalía’s first fashion partnership. It’s also part of Skims’ strategy to grow its presence around the world. (In addition to the U.S. market, Skims is available in Selfridges in the U.K. and parts of Europe, as well as wholesale partners in select international markets.)

“As Skims expands globally, it’s important to me that we partner with people who resonate with international audiences and [Rosalía] is such an inspiration to so many,” Kim Kardashian said. “It felt like the perfect fit for us. As a young brand that’s still growing, we are focused on aligning ourselves with those who represent our brand mission and ethos, while having global influence.

“Every person we work with is hand-picked,” she continued. “We make all of our casting decisions internally at the brand, so we are always very strategic and intentional. Skims prides itself on providing solutions for women of all shapes, sizes, backgrounds, etc. This strategy is reflected in the models we choose to represent our brand.”

Rosalía in pieces from Skims’ Cotton Collection. Courtesy Photo

Skims’ bilingual campaign follows Victoria’s Secret Beauty’s Spanish-English campaign, which launched last month, featuring three-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Camila Cabello.

Unlike Victoria’s Secret, however, which is still the market share leader in the women’s intimate apparel category, Kardashian is able to leverage her star power and extensive social media following — currently one of the largest in the world — and reality television show to promote her brand.

There’s also the firm’s recent investment, which total $240 million, led by Lone Pine Capital, bringing Skims’ valuation to $3.2 billion. Grede told WWD in March that he and Kardashian will retain a controlling stake in the brand and that there are no immediate plans to offer Skims on the public market. The added capital would instead be used to innovate in new categories and expand into brick-and-mortar retail, although no dates have been finalized.

Kardashian added recently: “Changing beauty standards and highlighting diversity has always been one of our main goals since we launched the brand and it’s important to me that we celebrate all women and their individual beauty.”