×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Braces for the Big Burberry Challenge

Business

The Retail Worker Shortage: Why Are Companies Having Trouble Hiring?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Sets Location for Los Angeles Runway Show

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear Back in the Spotlight

Consumers are shopping the body-hugging garments once again, while Spanx seeks to rebrand itself with new products.

Spanx
Spanx makes compression swimwear. Liz Von Hoene

Shapewear is coming back into fashion. 

After nearly two years in quarantine, shoppers and investors are talking about occasion-based innerwear threads. Earlier this week, asset management firm Blackstone said it was buying a majority stake in shapewear brand Spanx for an undisclosed amount.   

Blackstone valued the private company at $1.2 billion, raising eyebrows among the investment community. Spanx, which was founded in 2000 by Sara Blakely, is the leader in the shapewear market. Given Spanx’s market leader’s position, a $1.2 billion valuation may seem low, compared with, say, Rent the Runway’s recent $1.5 billion valuation or those of other digital darlings over the last few months.

This leads to some questions, such as: Is Spanx losing market share and revenues in the fight for shapewear consumers? And is the sale an indication that Spanx is losing ground to many new, smaller shapewear brands entering the market?

Related Galleries

Spanx, and Goldman Sachs, one of the banks involved in the deal, would not comment, except to say in a statement that the acquisition will allow “Spanx to accelerate its already rapid digital transformation and strong online presence in the e-commerce channel, expand its global footprint and fuel its commitment to creating innovative, ground-breaking products for its customers across even more categories.”

Ann Chung, global head of consumer for Blackstone Growth, who led the deal, said: “Our team at Blackstone saw in Spanx an iconic, women-led business that pioneered the shapewear category and has grown into a leading apparel business and a symbol for empowering women through product. Sara was looking for a majority investment from a strategic business partner who would help take what she’s built and supercharge it while staying true to what’s worked well. This includes bolstering the already high-growth spanx.com platform that now accounts for two-thirds of Spanx’s sales. In that vein, Sara will continue building and amplifying the brand in her new role as executive chairwoman of Spanx’s new board of directors.”

While not much is known about the reasons for the valuation, what is known is that shapewear is once again in the spotlight. 

“Shapewear is recovering,” Kristen Classi-Zummo, director of market insights in apparel at market research firm The NPD Group, told WWD. “The pandemic changed so many aspects of our lives. Even our relationship with clothes, especially shapewear. 

“Where we’re really seeing a lot of growth from now is shapewear items that offer versatility: shaping tanks and camis,” she continued. “Women can wear them under a dress to work, or they can pair them with sweatpants. We see growth in moisture wicking; we see growth in antimicrobial [shapewear with built-in] SPF. Apparel that offers features and benefits is growing and going a long way.” 

Consumers began ditching the body-shaping garments at the start of the pandemic as they hunkered down at home and canceled events. U.S. product arrivals of shapewear fell 42 percent in April 2020, the start of the pandemic, compared with April 2019, according to retail analytics company Edited, after retailers began canceling shapewear orders in anticipation of more relaxed evenings at home. 

But shoppers are once again seeking shapewear pieces. Sales of shapewear were up 27 percent in the third quarter, or the three-month period ending the week of Oct. 3, compared with the same time in 2020, according to The NPD Group’s Consumer Tracking Survey. 

Compared with pre-pandemic times, or two years ago, sales of the shapewear category are down just 2 percent.

“So that category in the industry is almost back to where it was in 2019,” Classi-Zummo said.  

In addition, Classi-Zummo pointed out that Gen Z is the fastest-growing cohort of consumers adopting the frocks. There’s also the proliferation of new, smaller brands ​​— or sometimes even legacy brands — trying to squeeze into the shapewear space. In addition to Spanx, there’s Kim Kardashian West’s Skims, Yummie, Smart & Sexy, Hanesbrands’ Bali and Maidenform, Commando and even luxury line La Perla, all of which have expanded their assortment in the last two years. 

skims innerwear kim kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West in a billboard advertisement for her innerwear and shapewear brand Skims in New York. Sipa USA via AP

In January 2020, lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret started selling shapewear on its website, a partnership with Colombian intimates brand Leonisa. Canadian innerwear brand Knix launched shapewear in January. 

“We felt a really strong conviction that customers still wanted shapewear, whether or not they had nowhere to wear it, and that there was white space in the market,” Knix founder and chief executive officer Joanna Griffiths told WWD at the time, also mentioning the softer fabrics used in the garments. “They want shapewear that is comfortable.” 

Classi-Zummo added that it’s easier than ever to purchase shapewear. 

“It’s not just about buying shapewear in different department stores anymore, as that may have been the case 10, 20 years ago,” she said. “Now there are so many different channels offering shapewear. You can go to mass [retailers], online.” 

It’s little surprise then that the global compression wear and shapewear market is expected to reach $6.95 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research. 

Still, there hasn’t been a lot of innovation in the shapewear market since Blakely arrived on the scene more than two decades ago. 

“This acquisition really puts Spanx in a good position to continue to innovate and keep up with consumer needs,” Classi-Zummo said. “They have a lot of opportunity because they’re also broadening their categories. They are still offering shapewear, but now they’re getting into other categories, offering the shaping benefits in activewear, in denim

“With the return of the shapewear category, with these new [investment] opportunities, this is a great opportunity, a great time for Spanx, and really for all of the shapewear industry,” she said.

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad