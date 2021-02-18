ThirdLove is getting cozy in some new threads.

The lingerie e-tailer launched its first loungewear collection, Lounge by ThirdLove, on Wednesday.

“That’s our first foray into broader product expansion and we’ll continue from there,” said Heidi Zak, cofounder and chief executive officer of ThirdLove. “We’re really focused on delivering products that can go into all aspects of her life. Especially in categories that are either related to comfort. Or, categories where fit tends to be more difficult.”

In fact, mixing up its look is all part of the San Francisco-based firm’s growth story. The innerwear brand, which was born online in 2013, is known for its size-inclusive assortment of bras and underwear — and its beef with Victoria’s Secret.

The start-up quickly became a bona fide fan favorite among consumers and investors alike. In 2019, the direct-to-consumer internet brand surpassed $1 million in revenues on multiple days and opened its first store IRL, a pop-up in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

But, like many retailers, ThirdLove was forced to permanently close the space amid lockdown. To widen its reach, the brand pivoted to lower price points and an increased focus on underwear. Last month, the firm updated its online Fit Finder with a new interactive fit quiz called “The Fitting Room.”

“We really took a look at our expenses [at the beginning of the pandemic] and just how we were operating the company and really shifted to running the business more efficiently, with a focus on profitability,” Zak told WWD in August. “It’s allowed us to come out of the pandemic, even today, much stronger than we were pre-pandemic. So there are definitely some benefits to just having us relook at how we were operating and how we think about where we want to invest money.”

The CEO hinted at other product expansions at the time, but was reluctant to reveal details.

“Certainly, by listening to our customers and seeing what they’re asking for, we know that we can deliver more for her,” Zak said recently. “And that’s really our goal.”