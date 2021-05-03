ThirdLove is looking for its next top model. And the lingerie and loungewear brand has enlisted the help of former “America’s Next Top Model” judge and veteran photographer Nigel Baker to help.

Starting today, women can enter ThirdLove’s Model Search contest by uploading a photo of themselves in ThirdLove to social media for their chance to help represent the brand.

“The core of what we’ve always tried to build at ThirdLove is a more inclusive company in terms of how we showcase women,” Heidi Zak, the company’s cofounder and chief executive officer, told WWD. “We really do believe that everybody — meaning every body — is beautiful. And diversity in [beauty] is really, really important. The model search is the next step in further disrupting the status quo.

“And I just really love the idea of asking our community to participate,” she continued. “It’s such a cool way to connect.”

Women can enter by uploading a forward-facing photo or short video (60 seconds or less) to their Instagram, or TikTok account wearing at least one ThirdLove product and share their response to “I should be ThirdLove’s next model because…” in the caption.

Barker will lead the selection committee, along with Ra’el Cohen, cofounder and chief creative officer of ThirdLove, and Rebecca Traverzo, the brand’s vice president of marketing.

View Gallery Related Gallery The 2021 Oscars: See All the Red Carpet Fashion Looks

“What I love about this model search is that it isn’t really judging,” Barker said. “Yes, there is a panel of people who are helping make a decision on who perhaps should be that face. But it’s really going to be this celebration of [ThirdLove’s] customers, a celebration of the women who have found ThirdLove and find themselves there [now]. The winner being everybody who enters. Everyone who has the confidence to put themselves out there.

“Ultimately, the word model doesn’t actually equal perfection,” he added. “What the word model represents is a person who represents a brand. And that in fact is the customer.”

That’s why the selection committee said they’re not looking for any one attribute in the winner.

“It’s the full package,” Cohen said. “It’s how the person speaks and engages and her passion; how she looks in the product, her confidence. We don’t have a specific archetype in mind at all. We’re looking to break the archetype. So we’re just very open.”

This isn’t the first time ThirdLove has worked with a diverse cast of models. The brand is known for its use of unairbrushed models in various shapes, sizes, ethnic backgrounds and age ranges, along with its extended size range.

Some examples include Janis Wilkins, the sixtysomething woman featured in ThirdLove’s “To Each Your Own” campaign. Wilkins, who had never modeled before, was on her way home from a yoga class, sans makeup, when someone from the innerwear brand spotted her. She is now signed with Muse Model Management.

Yumi Nu has also worked as one of ThirdLove’s brand faces for the last couple of years. Nu was recently the first Asian curvy model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

“We really pride ourselves in finding talent in unusual ways,” Cohen said.

That’s why anyone can enter ThirdLove’s model search, which closes June 4. Participants must tag their photos with ThirdLove’s Instagram handle, include #ThirdLoveModelSearch in the caption and fill out the online entry form at blog.thirdlove.com/thirdloves-everyday-model-search.

The winner, who will be revealed July 6, will be featured in ThirdLove’s fall 2021 campaign, receive an all-expense-paid trip to Los Angeles to meet with the ThirdLove team, a complete ThirdLove wardrobe, a model profile on the company’s blog and social channels, a private Q&A session with Barker and a one-month membership to V1VE, an online fitness platform started by Barker.

“We’ll be selecting one person, but many, many of the submissions will get posted,” Cohen said. “This really is everyone’s contest and everyone gets a platform. We’re really proud to provide a platform of inclusion where people can submit themselves feeling comfortable and confident. Not only in their own skin, but in the products that they wear.”