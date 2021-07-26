ThirdLove is getting cozy with footwear designer Sarah Flint.

Earlier this month, the lingerie and loungewear e-tailer quietly teamed up with the luxury footwear designer for a limited-edition sleepwear collaboration.

“We love that Sarah Flint aligns with our focus on confidence, as well as bringing comfort and style together,” said Heidi Zak, cofounder and chief executive officer of ThirdLove. “Through this special collaboration we’re thrilled to launch our first printed pajamas, blending one of Sarah Flint’s trademark floral designs onto ThirdLove’s lightweight woven pj’s; a perfect pairing for summer.”

Sarah Flint, founder and creative director of her namesake brand, added that “helping women look good and feel great is central to our ethos and we are excited to bring this to life in our new collection with ThirdLove. By blending ThirdLove’s best-in-class approach to comfort and fit, with our collective mission of putting women first, this new collaboration designed for women by women provides a unique and accessible slice of luxury and leisure.”

The three-piece Sarah Flint x ThirdLove collection is available exclusively on thirdlove.com, and includes cotton pajama pants, shorts and shirts. The pieces range in price from $60 to $130 for a set, and come in sizes XS to XL.

Meanwhile, ThirdLove is in expansion mode. The innerwear brand added loungewear to its assortment in February.

“That’s our first foray into broader product expansion and we’ll continue from there,” Zak said at the time.

The San Francisco-based firm also revealed plans to grow its selection of underwear last fall, updated its online Fit Finder with an interactive fit quiz called “The Fitting Room” in January, unveiled its seamless collection earlier this month and recently launched a partnership with Dia & Co. to offer bras, underwear and loungewear in sizes 10 to 32 on the plus-size fashion e-commerce platform.

ThirdLove, which was born online in 2013, surpassed $1 million in revenues on multiple days in 2019, quickly becoming a fan favorite among consumers and investors alike.

Sarah Flint and her brand have had similar success. In 2017, with the help of investor and model Cindy Crawford, the luxury footwear designer pivoted her business to a direct-to-consumer model. Flint told WWD in 2019 that the move helped generate triple digit growth (more than 300 percent) from 2017 to 2018.