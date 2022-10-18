×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Teams With Thebe Magugu for Charity Project

Business

British Brands, Retailers ‘Disappointed’ by Tax-free Shopping Reversal

Business

What Does China’s Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

Designer Trina Turk Partners With Komar Brands to Launch a Licensed Sleepwear Collection

Komar Brands and its BedHead PJs label have the license to make a sleepwear collection for L.A. designer Trina Turk.

Trina Turk sleepwear collection
A look from the new Trina Turk sleepwear collection. Courtesy: Komar Brands and BedHead PJs

Those Trina Turk fabrics filled with pops of color and creative designs can now be a part of one’s nighttime routine.

Komar Brands and its BedHead PJs label have a license to produce Trina Turk sleepwear, which debuted this week on various websites and in stores.

“We are thrilled to partner with Trina Turk on a sleepwear capsule that encompasses designer Trina Turk’s iconic aesthetic and BedHead PJs’ signature styles,” said Charlie Komar, president and chief executive of Komar Brands, a sleep-and-intimate apparel design, manufacturing and distribution company based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Related Galleries

The allover swirl design.

The sleepwear collection for men and women comes with a bonus. There is one style for pets, a kind of onesie for your furry companion.

“We are doing this under the umbrella of BedHead PJs, which is a brand that has fun prints and is not too serious,” said Turk, who is based in Los Angeles, California. “It is a licensed product, so we are collaborating on the design of the product.”

Trina Turk’s self-named company, which is 27 years old and started out producing womenswear, is also very print driven. It extended several print images to the collaboration from its extensive archive of about 800 designs. “It was a matter of finding the prints we felt made sense for sleepwear,” Turk noted.

The fabrics and silhouettes come from BedHead PJs’ bestselling styles. Key pieces include sleepwear sets, caftans, chemises, pajama pants and boxer shorts. “The styling is based on a classic men’s pajamas with piping edges,” Turk said. “Then we did some caftans and some sort of slipdress styles. The men’s pajamas are under our Mr. Turk brand.”

The collection, manufactured in Sri Lanka, is made of soft fabrics that include jersey and poplin made with organically grown cotton and 100 percent silk charmeuse.

The Trina Turk pet pajama was inspired by BedHead PJs, which already had a bedtime style for pets. “We thought what BedHead was doing with pets was fun,” Turk explained.

Men’s and women’s matching prints.

Women’s sleepwear styles range from XS to XL with prices going from $98 to $248. Men’s sleepwear comes in sizes XS to XXL with prices ranging from $98 to $120. The pet onesies, in sizes XS to XL, sell for $30.

The sleepwear collection is selling on various websites, including the Trina Turk and BedHead PJs websites, in all five Trina Turk locations and in BedHead PJs stores across the country.

Turk said the sleepwear collection will have one drop this year and three drops next year for spring, summer and fall.

Sleepwear is the latest license the Trina Turk brand has added to its collection. Other licenses include swimwear, eyewear, handbags, rugs, home textiles, tableware, gifting and puzzles. The company just signed a new license with the San Diego Hat Company for hats and cold-weather accessories launching next year.

Trina Turk started her company in 1995 with her late husband, photographer Jonathan Skow, as a women’s clothing collection. It opened its first retail store in Palm Springs, California, in 2002, which is still its top-producing location.

BedHead PJs was also founded in Los Angeles. Designer Renee Claire began her company in 1998, making sleepwear using organically grown cotton certified as meeting the Global Organic Textile Standard.

Five years ago, Komar acquired BedHead PJs, adding to its vast stable of brands.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Hot Summer Bags

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Designer Trina Turk Launches a Sleepwear Collection With BedHead PJs

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad