Victoria’s Secret Acquires Adore Me for $400 Million

Adore Me has a new home — inside Victoria’s Secret.

The lingerie giant, which now goes by VS&Co., revealed Tuesday that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of the New York-based, digital intimate apparel and sleepwear start-up Adore Me.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be announcing this transaction, welcoming Adore Me into the VS&Co. family,” Martin Waters, chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret & Co., said in a statement. “Adore Me is a technology-led, digital-first innovator in the intimates category that will help us bring differentiated experiences to Victoria’s Secret and Pink customers. This acquisition will be a significant accelerant as we pivot toward growth and modernize the foundation of our company with an entrepreneurial mind-set that puts technology at the forefront of everything we do. In partnering with the incredible team at Adore Me, we will move to the future much faster.”

The acquisition allows VS to draw upon Adore Me’s digital savvy. (Adore Me was born online in 2011, before opening up brick-and-mortar stores in the physical world.) Adore Me also brings with it a cohort of shoppers who rely on the brand for its inclusive and sustainable assortment.

According to the company, Adore Me, which also sells swimwear and activewear, has 1.2 million active customers, is a certified B Corporation, and offers monthly subscription and home try-on options.

In return, Adore Me will walk away with $400 million.

“We have significantly grown our business over the past decade and are excited to bring our technology, purchase experiences, inclusive assortment, brand and team to join the next phase of Victoria’s Secret’s growth and customer journey transformation,” said Morgan Hermand, founder and CEO of Adore Me. He will continue to lead the business after the deal closes, and everything will be “business as usual” for the brand, according to a VS spokesperson.

The deal was unanimously approved by VS’s board and is expected to close in January 2023. VS said it plans to use cash on hand to finance the transaction, which includes the initial upfront $400 million cash payment, in addition to further cash consideration based on the performance of Adore Me over a two-year period.