Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Spring 2023 Trend: Denim Domination

Fashion

Victoria’s Secret Acquires Adore Me For $400 Million

Fashion

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push

Victoria’s Secret Acquires Adore Me for $400 Million

The cash deal allows the lingerie giant to tap into Adore Me’s customer base and digital expertise. 

Adore Me
Victoria's Secret is buying Adore Me for $400 million. Courtesy Photo Adore Me

Adore Me has a new home — inside Victoria’s Secret.  

The lingerie giant, which now goes by VS&Co., revealed Tuesday that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of the New York-based, digital intimate apparel and sleepwear start-up Adore Me. 

Adore Me sells lingerie, innerwear, sleepwear, swimwear and activewear.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be announcing this transaction, welcoming Adore Me into the VS&Co. family,” Martin Waters, chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret & Co., said in a statement. “Adore Me is a technology-led, digital-first innovator in the intimates category that will help us bring differentiated experiences to Victoria’s Secret and Pink customers. This acquisition will be a significant accelerant as we pivot toward growth and modernize the foundation of our company with an entrepreneurial mind-set that puts technology at the forefront of everything we do. In partnering with the incredible team at Adore Me, we will move to the future much faster.”

The acquisition allows VS to draw upon Adore Me’s digital savvy. (Adore Me was born online in 2011, before opening up brick-and-mortar stores in the physical world.) Adore Me also brings with it a cohort of shoppers who rely on the brand for its inclusive and sustainable assortment. 

According to the company, Adore Me, which also sells swimwear and activewear, has 1.2 million active customers, is a certified B Corporation, and offers monthly subscription and home try-on options. 

In return, Adore Me will walk away with $400 million. 

“We have significantly grown our business over the past decade and are excited to bring our technology, purchase experiences, inclusive assortment, brand and team to join the next phase of Victoria’s Secret’s growth and customer journey transformation,” said Morgan Hermand, founder and CEO of Adore Me. He will continue to lead the business after the deal closes, and everything will be “business as usual” for the brand, according to a VS spokesperson.

The deal was unanimously approved by VS’s board and is expected to close in January 2023. VS said it plans to use cash on hand to finance the transaction, which includes the initial upfront $400 million cash payment, in addition to further cash consideration based on the performance of Adore Me over a two-year period.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

