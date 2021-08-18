×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: WHP Global Acquires Lotto Sport Brand

Business

Old Navy Redefines Inclusion Offering ‘Every Style in Every Size’

Business

Target’s Momentum Continues Into Back-to-school Season

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the Public Market With Mixed Reactions

Revenues increased, compared with last year, but investors were not impressed. Shares fell more than 10 percent in after-hours trading.

Victoria's Secret
The lingerie business continues to update its look. Courtesy Photo

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s arrival on the public market is turning out to be a complicated affair. 

The lingerie and beauty company revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed the first time reporting as a stand-alone firm improving on top and bottom lines compared with 2020’s pandemic levels and proving that shoppers are once again interested in returning to physical locations. But investors worried that the numbers did not measure up to pre-pandemic levels. Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. plunged more than 10 percent in after-hours trading as a result. 

Victoria's Secret
Victoria’s Secret’s updated look includes models of various shapes and sizes. Courtesy Photo

Total revenues for the three-month period ending July 31 were $1.6 billion, up from $1.06 billion a year ago, but down from 2019’s pre-pandemic sales of $1.78 billion. Revenues across all channels including the North American store fleet, e-commerce and international businesses increased during the quarter. But comparable sales rose only in stores, up 16 percent, compared with a decline of 12 percent last year when many stores were closed due to lockdowns. Comparable sales in the direct channel fell 9 percent during the quarter, compared with an increase of 24 percent in 2020, as consumers increasingly opt for shopping in real life rather than online. 

Related Galleries

Still, the company logged $151 million in profits for the quarter, compared with losses of more than $199 million during the same period last year. 

“Following the finalization of the spin-off from L Brands, our momentum continues, fueled by strong fundamentals: inspiring merchandise she loves, our new brand positioning and disciplined business operations,” Martin Waters, chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, said in a statement. “With tighter inventory management and more emotionally appealing product, we are less promotional, resulting in significant margin increases. As a result, operating income in the second quarter exceeded expectations, helping us deliver our most profitable spring season in five years. Our vital signs are strong and, with our exceptional leadership and associate teams, I continue to be confident in our long-term growth in all channels.” 

Earlier this month the company consisting of the Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Pink divisions separated from Bath & Body Works and what was formerly L Brands to become its own firm. 

Initial reception on Wall Street was good, with shares closing up nearly 30 percent on the company’s Aug. 3 debut. And with 88.3 million shares of common stock outstanding, Victoria’s Secret’s market cap was worth about $5.2 billion — far above the $525 million price tag that private equity firm Sycamore Partners had planned to pay for the Lingerie, Beauty and Pink divisions in early 2020.   

Since then, shares of Victoria’s Secret, which closed down 0.13 percent Wednesday at $71.73 apiece, have increased more than 35 percent. 

Now, Victoria’s Secret anticipates current-quarter sales to rise in the mid- to high-single digits, while earnings-per-share will be in the range of $0.60 to $0.70. The company said it is not providing fourth-quarter guidance due to continued uncertainty in the environment. 

“With respect to the fourth quarter, we have confidence in our assortments and strategies and still believe it is possible to drive sales at growth rates similar to our third-quarter forecast,” the company said. “We believe the supply chain headwinds may significantly impact merchandise flow and the promotional cadence of the business.” 

While still the market share leader in U.S. women’s intimate apparel, Victoria’s Secret’s slice of the pie has fallen from 32 percent in 2015 to about 20 percent today, according to The NPD Group’s consumer tracking service.

But the innerwear giant has gone to great lengths to turn the business around and win back consumers, many of whom have opted for more inclusive and comfortable styles in the era of #MeToo.  

Turnaround efforts include hiring a string of senior-level executives; updating the board with six out of seven board members and a new, female chairperson as L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner departed; using plus-size and transgender models in marketing materials, as well as plus-size mannequins in stores; adding more comfortable styles to the assortment, such as athleisure; reintroducing swimwear into the mix, and canceling the high-profile fashion show. Victoria’s Secret is also in the process of updating its store fleet to reflect a changing image. 

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ended the quarter with 933 company-owned stores, or 846 in the U.S., 25 in Canada and 62 in Greater China. The retailer expects to close between 30 and 40 company-owned stores in 2021. Victoria’s Secret also launched a flagship on e-commerce platform JD.com earlier this month. 

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Victoria’s Secret Stands Alone on the

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad