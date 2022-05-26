×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: Léa Seydoux on ‘Crimes,’ Compulsion and Working With Nicolas Ghesquière

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook While Decreasing Supply Chain Costs

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Frieze Frame

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab to Highlight Other Brands

The retailer said the platform represents its continued commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity.

Victoria's Secret
The homepage for VS&Co-Lab, Victoria's Secret's new platform, highlighting third-party brands. Courtesy Photo

Victoria’s Secret is highlighting some new friends. 

For Love & Lemons Victoria's Secret
Pieces from lingerie brand For Love & Lemons, which is available on Victoria’s Secret’s website. Courtesy Photo

The lingerie and beauty brand has launched a new platform — called VS&Co-Lab — on its website that features the third-party brands and partners that the retailer loves, many of them female-founded companies. 

“We’re excited to launch this platform where we will showcase, market and create consumer engagement with such exciting, unique and relevant businesses,” Martin Waters, chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret & Co., said in a statement. “In addition to the growth we are driving through our core business, we see important growth potential through partnerships with innovative, relevant brands that can help us extend our reach into category and consumer segments where we have historically been underrepresented.”

Related Galleries

Patti Cazzato, head of emerging businesses for Victoria’s Secret & Co., added: “As one of the world’s most recognizable companies among women and with nearly 90 percent of our store associates worldwide identifying as women, we have a responsibility to ensure women can advance and thrive in every aspect of their lives. VS&Co-Lab evens the playing field for unique brands that speak to the modern consumer. Through leveraging the strength of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and our passionate customer base, we are meeting consumers where they are while simultaneously partnering with small business to drive economic empowerment for women and people of color.” 

At present, 19 brands are featured across the platform, including Black, female-founded swimwear brand Bfyne; swimwear and lifestyle brand Frankies Bikinis, in which Victoria’s Secret owns a minority stake; shapewear brand Leonisa, and plus-size intimates brand Mindd Bra. 

“In a sea of sameness, it is crucial for any partnership to be with a business that aligns with our values,” said Buki Ade, Bfyne founder and designer. “VS&Co-Lab’s mission to provide a platform for breakthrough voices, like Bfyne, is vital to push forward diverse perspectives.” 

Helena Kaylin, founder of Mindd, added: “As women, we are multidimensional. Our past experiences define how we want to feel today and inform our future. Our partnership with VS&Co-Lab has strengthened our mission to drive the intimates industry forward through our obsession with continuous innovation. We harness cutting-edge support technologies in order to blend style and comfort for the fuller-figure consumer.” 

The company said the platform represents its continued commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity throughout the market. Seventy-five percent of the brands featured are founded or led by female entrepreneurs.  

Victoria's Secret
Victoria’s Secret’s marketing now includes images of pregnant women. Courtesy Photo

But the platform is also Victoria’s Secret’s latest transformation efforts. The company — which includes the Lingerie, Beauty and Pink brands — has undergone a massive makeover to curb revenue losses, which were fueled by changing consumer preferences, the #MeToo movement and backlash over Victoria’s Secret’s unattainable beauty standards.  

In 2021, the retailer formed the VS Collective to showcase a diverse lineup of models, including plus-size, disabled and transgender models, such as Emira D’Spain, the first Black transgender woman to be used in its ads, and Sofía Jirau, the first model with Down Syndrome to represent the brand. In April, Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Camila Cabello was featured in Victoria’s Secret Beauty’s first bilingual campaign. 

Camila Cabello Victoria's Secret Beauty
Camila Cabello stars in Victoria’s Secret Beauty’s latest Bombshell campaign. Courtesy Photo victoriassecret.com

The board of directors was also overhauled in an effort to make it majority women (six out of seven); stores were updated, and changes were made to the broader assortment. Victoria’s Secret reintroduced swimwear online in 2019 (and in stores in 2021), and now carries things like maternity bras, shapewear and an extended collection of activewear. In April, Victoria’s Secret launched Happy Nation, a gender-neutral innerwear, loungewear and cosmetics brand for tweens. 

So far the plan seems to be having at least some success. Top-line revenues increased 4 percent in the most recently reported quarter, although the company warned of continued supply chain headwinds, forecasting down for the following quarter. In addition, shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. are up about 5 percent, year-over-year. 

Victoria’s Secret will release its latest earnings report May 31, after market close.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab, Highlighting Other

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad