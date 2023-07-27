Victoria’s Secret Will Premiere ‘The Victoria’s Secret World Tour’ Sept. 26

It’s showtime, again.

“The Victoria’s Secret World Tour,” which will be part fashion event and part documentary, will be streamed on Prime Video from Sept. 26. The show will seek to celebrate the goal of Victoria’s Secret to uplift and champion women on a global scale.

Presented as a reimagined fashion show, “The Tour” will celebrate women and global creatives, looking at fashion and art through a cinematic narrative lens. The special will take viewers on a journey through the creation of “The Tour,” with behind-the-scenes footage and intimate stories of the VS20, a group of 20 global creatives who will conceive four fashion curations from such cities as Bogota, Colombia; Lagos, Nigeria; London and Tokyo, alongside famous custom Victoria’s Secret designs.

“The Tour” is a successor to Victoria’s Secret’s iconic runway shows featuring its famous Angels, the last of which aired in December 2018 on CBS. Those shows, and Victoria’s Secret overall, subsequently came under fire during the #MeToo movement for its glorification of a certain ideal version of feminine beauty and its product offerings that were not size inclusive.

Victoria’s Secret is trying to come back into a game that it ceded to Rihanna in 2019, when the retailer axed its long running extravaganza and the Savage x Fenty show made the leap to Amazon Prime and continued to iterate with a diverse lineup and celebrity buzz, as reported. In addition, new brands have emerged such as Kim Kardashian’s Skims, which just snagged a $4 billion valuation by raising $270 million in a Series C funding round, and Lizzo’s brand, Yitty, which is designed for all body types.

“We are delighted to continue to expand our relationship with Amazon,” said Greg Unis, brand president of Victoria’s Secret and Pink. “This collaboration creates an unparalleled viewing experience, bringing the magic of ‘The Tour’ directly to audiences far and wide. Through this collaboration, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering captivating content that celebrates our heritage and resonates with our customers.”

The expanded collaboration between Amazon and Victoria’s Secret further brings together the worlds of entertainment, fashion and technology. Following the release of “The Tour” on Sept. 26, customers will be able to shop a tour inspired collection on victoriassecret.com and receive fast, free Prime delivery when shopping in the Victoria’s Secret Amazon storefront.

“At Amazon Fashion, we’re always inventing new ways to inspire our customers through unique shopping experiences,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion. “After expanding our wide selection of Victoria’s Secret lingerie and apparel earlier this summer, we’re thrilled that customers will also be able to shop the film-inspired collection this fall.”

As reported in May, Victoria’s Secret, which already sells beauty on Amazon, said it was expanding the relationship and adding 4,000 items across its Victoria’s Secret and Pink brands that includes bras, panties, sleep, swim and loungewear, all of which are now carried in the Victoria’s Secret Amazon Fashion storefront, with Prime Delivery. This was the first time Victoria’s Secret’s core intimates offering has been made available at an outside retail platform in North America.

Streaming as an Amazon Original and available to watch on Prime Video, the show will be accessible to viewers in more than 50 countries, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, U.K., Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore and across Latin America.

In May, Raul Martinez, executive vice president and head creative director of Victoria’s Secret, said, “This film is the ultimate expression of the Victoria’s Secret brand transformation. It will be driven by fashion, glamour and entertainment with a nod to beloved iconography from the past but in a bold, redefined way. We are so honored to offer our platform and have it explored through the lens and artistry of global creatives who celebrate the individuality of women’s stories and perspectives.”