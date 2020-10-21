Zara is getting into the lingerie business.

The Spanish fast-fashion retailer, owned by parent company Inditex, is launching its first intimates apparel collection online on Thursday.

More than 125 pieces — including bras, underwear, lingerie, bodysuits, sleepwear, T-shirts, leggings and accessories, such as sleep masks and cashmere socks, will be available at zara.com.

Prices start at $17.90 for panties up to $199 for a silk pajama top and are available in black, white, blush, nude, silver gray and various shades of brown.

Zara, which also sells men’s, women’s and children’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear, said the lingerie line was “designed and crafted from the starting point of ultimate comfort” combined with “sophisticated, refined elements of lace, satin and tulle.”

“A parallel femininity is explored through a more ‘everyday’ approach, designed with the intent of being worn from morning through night,” the company said in a statement.

The launch comes as many consumers continue to work from home around the globe and a second round of lockdowns begins in Europe. That means, while rtw is on the decline in many parts of the world, those same shoppers are opting to buy intimates and comfy loungewear.

During its September quarterly earnings release, Inditex, which also owns the Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Stradivarius brands, among others, said it plans to invest nearly 3 billion euros over the next two years to enhance digital operations and optimize its store fleet.