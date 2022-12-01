×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli to Receive Neiman Marcus Award

Business

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

Business

Cyber Monday Hits Record as Discounts Drive Sales

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier’s Quieter Side

In a joint interview with the iconic designer, Ackermann gave hints about his one-off couture collection for the maison.

Haider Ackermann and Jean Paul Gaultier
Haider Ackermann and Jean Paul Gaultier Thomas Chéné/WWD

PARIS Jean Paul Gaultier’s first haute couture show happened some 25 years ago, but Haider Ackermann still remembers its sublime chic and showed the goosebumps on his forearms as he described a sleek black suit with colorful feathers erupting from the sleeves.

As the latest guest couturier at Jean Paul Gaultier, slated to show a one-off collection in January during Paris Couture Week, Ackermann cited a wish to exalt the legendary designer’s quieter side, including his tailoring prowess.

“I wanted to explore this purity, which is absolutely magnificent,” he enthused. “Sometimes all those millimeters are forgotten, how perfect couture can be.”

Related Galleries

In an exclusive interview with WWD, the two designers described their long admiration for each other’s work and their mutual belief in original creativity and technical excellence.

For his part, Gaultier remembers reading in Le Figaro about a hot new Belgian designer named Haider and being dazzled by his sophisticated colors and unexpected silhouettes.

“It was different and at the same time classic, but with a twist,” he said.

He described in detail a bomber jacket with an extra-long zipper that undulated down the front of the garment like a ruffle and confessed thinking: “Ah, it’s a pity I didn’t have that idea myself.”

A look from Haider Ackermann’s spring 2011 collection. Dominique Maitre

Seated opposite each other on black sofas in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture salon designed by Philippe Starck, the two men shared a laugh after that quip, demonstrating an appreciation for design peers that inspired them to further sharpen their creativity.

Ackermann put in a plug for Marina Yee, one of the lesser-known of the Antwerp Six that put the small Belgian city on the international fashion radar in the ’80s and ’90s. “No one talks about her, but she was highly, highly talented,” he said.

For his part, Gaultier argued that Martin Margiela should have been included to make an Antwerp Seven, even though Margiela graduated a year earlier than the famous graduates of the Belgian city’s Royal College of Fine Art. “When I went there, I discovered how good they were: They were knowing everything, so professional. It’s a very good school, I should say better than the French one,” he said.

Jean Paul Gaultier and Haider Ackermann
Jean Paul Gaultier and Haider Ackermann Thomas Chéné/WWD

Gaultier famously hired Margiela as his design assistant in 1984 and three years later the Belgian wunderkind would branch out on his own. Gaultier lauded the unique spirit around fashion emanating from the north and how its designers interpreted tradition in new ways.

Ackermann confessed that Gaultier was on his radar from his days as a fashion student in Antwerp, when he would come to Paris and sneak into fashion shows.

He recalled the fall-winter 1994 collection dubbed “Le Grand Voyage.” Gaultier staged the show in some frigid warehouse in the 15th arrondissement and had Björk modeling looks inspired by Inuit costumes.

Ackermann recalled being “transported to other worlds” at Gaultier shows. “He made you travel with your mind,” he said. “You just had to take the Metro a few stops and you would completely enter a different world, and that was very mind-blowing for us.

“Your imagination was just exploding, which was really, really beautiful,” he said.

Gaultier interjected with a few unknown tidbits about that 1994 show. For one, he didn’t have official authorization to use the venue.

Second, “everybody was crying but not because of the beauty of the show but because I had put fake snow on the ground and it was very irritating to the eyes,” the designer said with a long and hearty laugh.

After retiring from the runway in early 2020, Gaultier had the idea to invite a guest designer each season to realize a couture collection, drawing on his 50 years of fashion creation. He came up with the concept way back after the house of Jean Patou, where he worked early in his career, found itself without a designer.

Ackermann referred to himself several times as “No. 4,” following one-off Jean Paul Gaultier couture collections by Chitose Abe of Sacai, Glenn Martens of Y/Project and Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain.

Haider Ackermann and Jean Paul Gaultier
Haider Ackermann and Jean Paul Gaultier Thomas Chéné/WWD

Gaultier underscored that his intention was to invite accomplished and established designers with strong signatures to interpret his oeuvre, bringing ideas that would never had occurred to him.

For example, he motioned to a corner of the vast couture salon, where a Stockman was dressed in a striped top sculpted from glass — a direct reference to Gaultier’s hit 1995 fragrance Le Male. It was the opening look in Rousteing’s one-off couture effort last July.

Likewise, Gaultier marveled at the way Martens elaborated on his corset dressing in a way that he would never have considered.

“I think it’s important that they bring their personality. So what is interesting is inviting someone who has character, and who has a style that can add to my style,” he explained. “He or she has to bring something else.”

Both men said good fashion from their peers encourages them to give the best of themselves.

“When Comme des Garçons first came to Paris, I loved it, but I didn’t wish to make anything like that. But in reality, when you discover a very good collection, it gives you energy for yourself to do something nice,” Gaultier said. “I don’t take their idea, but I will try another one. You must not be influenced by the other, because it’s your personality. Of course, it depends if you want to create or you want to follow.”

Ackermann said he also finds motivation from certain designers, headlined by Gaultier: “When you look up to people, it makes you want to move forward as well, and that’s great.”

While he never attended a Haider Ackermann show in person, Gaultier said he was always struck by the sophisticated colors, often acid-tinged, shown in interesting combinations. Gaultier also lauded Ackermann’s shapes, minimal and focused “without a lot of effects… which I think is great and I respect because sometimes I add a little too much — the contrary of minimal.” He laughed again.

For his part, Ackermann said Gaultier “opened his mind” also because he “pushed the envelop in culture and society,” referring to the designer’s very early celebrations of sexual and racial diversity and his embrace of high and low cultures.

“Every conversation we are having nowadays in 2022, he had them back in 1994 or even earlier,” Ackermann marveled.

“I came from a very Catholic surrounding, very protected,” said the Colombian-born designer, who was raised in Africa and the Netherlands. “Suddenly there was somebody else talking about other subjects… about the gay community, about the Black community… He opened up a wider world for me.”

Now he’s opened up haute couture to a rotating cast of newbies, a gesture that Ackermann lauded as generous, courageous and open-minded.

“It’s a difficult exercise, but it’s a beautiful exercise,” he said. “When the house approached me, strangely I immediately knew what I wanted to do. It was an instinct.”

His mind went immediately to Gaultier’s couture debut, rich in immaculate tailoring, and he wished to honor him by exalting that legacy.

“We all know the madness, the craziness,” Ackermann said, alluding to the designer’s theatrical and outlandish side. “I mean, the Jean Paul Gaultier dictionary is so big, there’s so much to be taken in, so much to absorb.”

While the designer knows that dictionary well, he still took a dive into the Gaultier archive.

“It’s a luxury, seriously, you should it do one day,” he enthused. “Also because you recognize how much he has been doing, it’s remarkable. I mean, it’s embarrassing to talk in front of him about this. But the things we are doing nowadays were already there back in the ’90s. I think any fashion student should come look at the archives. Because the references go a long way back, even though we’re thinking they’re from yesterday.”

Gaultier and Ackermann had dinner together once the contract was signed but the conversation kept clear of the project at hand.

Gaultier stressed that each guest designer gets carte blanche, and he does not wish to influence him or her in any way — and discover the couture collection along with the rest of the audience during the couture-week show.

“It’s because of respect and also confidence in the person,” he said.

Gaultier said when he’s collaborated with filmmakers, for example, it is risky to accept too many recommendations because then you end up wishing to please the person instead of “doing the spontaneous things that I should do.”

Echoing other guest designers, Ackermann said it’s been a longtime dream of his to touch haute couture.

“Since a child I was dreaming of couture. Christian Lacroix was also one of the people I admired,” he said. “When you work with the atelier, you really feel the love and the passion they have for this job. It’s not like a regular job. There’s intimacy and love in the details, in the time devoted to it…. And everyone has so much admiration for Monsieur Gaultier. It’s really sweet to listen to them. It’s very tender.”

Gaultier interjected, motioning to Ackermann and chuckling: “And from what I heard, they have a lot of respect for him.”

Yet he is relishing the surprise of the big reveal next January. “It’s a little pleasure I give myself,” he said, recalling the thrill of attending a few shows by other designers, including Thierry Mugler, early in his career. “I was loving to discover what he did, and be surprised,” he recalled. “I loved how strongly he was into his own style — to have the audacity to be outrageous sometimes.

“When you see people that have talent, it’s always very good and very positive, bringing good energy and we need that, you know. It makes you dream.”

Ackermann said he’s relished the project so far, stressing that haute couture is “much more focused and concentrated” than ready-to-wear. “The exercise is more beautiful, you go much more in the details. And also because you take the time, which is a true luxury nowadays, to make a collection…. I’m really blessed and happy to be here, seriously.”

Ackermann demurred when prompted to give some hints about the collection.

“He and I are very different people. He’s very open, generous, very joyful. I’m much more discreet and shy,” he said of Gaultier.

Yet after his trawl though the Gaultier archive, Ackermann found “that we both talk about different cultures; we both talk about masculine and feminine; we both have an admiration for tailoring. I think we are both in love with women. So I think all those subjects that he and I share are things that I’m going to try to put out there and show what we have in common.

“Also, I’m going to try to find this fine line of playfulness,” he continued. “I will explain afterwards when the collection is done how every reference came from Monsieur Gaultier, but then I translate it in my own way, how I would say it in 2022.”

Ackermann, whose last runway show for his signature ready-to-wear collection was for fall-winter 2020, has been largely flying under the radar, making a big splash here and there by dressing the likes of Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet for key red-carpet appearances.

According to market sources, the designer recently settled a trademark tussle with his previous backer, which will free him to relaunch his eponymous label in future. He was mum on the timing for that project.

In the meantime, he has been absorbed in the haute couture project, and a co-ed collection for Italian sportswear brand Fila that he unveiled at a runway show in Manchester, England, last month.

Asked if he had a favorite collaboration during his long fashion career, Gaultier spoke about some that got away: In the early ’90s, he was approached regarding collaborations with Nike, Adidas and others, which he would have loved to do but could not because of contractual reasons.

“Sorry to interrupt, but how avant-garde is this man?” Ackermann interjected, agog at this revelation.

“I have been influenced by sportswear, of course,” Gaultier added. “It’s why I did Junior Gaultier at that time.”

Asked if there’s any collaboration he would dream to do now as a personal project, Gaultier said he’s “more into musicals and things like that.”

To wit: He has been conscripted by the Friedrichstadt-Palast theater in Berlin to help mount another show. “I like doing those kind of things, which are around fashion, but not real fashion that you have to wear.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Hot Summer Bags

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier's Quieter Side

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad