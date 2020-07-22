CHANGE OF HABIT: John Waters, the director famous for wearing flamboyant suits on the red carpet, might be an unexpected poster child for minimalism, but in a new campaign for Saint Laurent, he wears a sleek black tuxedo, black shirt and polka dot cravat – and his signature pencil mustache.

Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of the French fashion house, posted two images from the advertising campaign, due to break at the end of July, to his Instagram account on Wednesday. “Very proud to have worked with John Waters for the Fall,” he captioned the photos, shot by David Sims.

Waters, whose cult movies include “Pink Flamingos,” “Polyester” and “Hairspray,” attended the Saint Laurent women’s wear show in Paris in March. Vaccarello’s campaigns for the house have featured personalities including Keanu Reeves, Betty Catroux, Lenny Kravitz and Rami Malek, among others.

The designer has nurtured close relationships with filmmakers such as Gaspar Noé, whom he commissioned to direct a movie starring Béatrice Dalle and Charlotte Gainsbourg that was presented at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Waters generally favors labels such as Walter Van Beirendonck, Yohji Yamamoto, Comme des Garçons and Maison Margiela. One of his suits features stab wounds in the back, while another looks like it is covered in cat hair.

The director is having something of a fashion moment: Loewe recently released a capsule collection dedicated to his cinematic muse, the drag queen Divine, in honor of Pride month.

In his book “Role Models,” Waters once gave some memorable fashion advice.

“You don’t need fashion designers when you are young. Have faith in your own bad taste. Buy the cheapest thing in your local thrift shop – the clothes that are freshly out of style with even the hippest people a few years older than you. Get on the fashion nerves of your peers, not your parents – that is the key to fashion leadership,” he wrote.