BCBG Group has signed a licensing deal with The Levy Group for the design, production and distribution of ready-to-wear, dresses, activewear and swimwear for the BCBG Max Azria and BCBGeneration brands.

The four-year deal will begin with the spring 2021 collection and is expected to increase the brand’s business with department stores and online retailers as well as enhance the brand’s e-commerce capabilities.

The key pieces are expected to “remain true” to BCBG’s 30-year heritage “with key silhouettes and eveningwear that the brand is known for, but The Levy Group will also focus on growing the ready-to-wear separates and lounge categories,” a spokesperson said. She described the brand’s aesthetic as “a true combination of European sophistication and American spirit.”

Diane Bekhor, senior vice president of brand management at BCBG Group, said, “BCBG has a strong 30-year brand heritage and a devoted customer base. With a partner like The Levy Group we will be able to continue to elevate design and increase distribution for our brands.”

Donald Levy, president of The Levy Group, added that, “We intend to leverage our deep history and understanding of women’s wear to continue to grow and innovate BCBG.”

BCBG is owned by Marquee Brands.