TRAVEL BUG: With its first London session in full swing, Denim Première Vision said its next stop will be Milan before returning to London next December.

The strategy breaks from a previous announcement in February stating that the biannual event would henceforth alternate between a Paris venue and a different European destination.

The Milan show is to take place at Superstudio Più on June 5 and 6, and the next London show on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, again at the Old Truman Brewery in East London.

With competition continuing to heat up in the denim trade show sector, the 10-year-old fair in May underwent a complete overhaul, with more fashion-oriented positioning focused on contemporary denim, and a new management team in place. Guglielmo Olearo, international exhibitions director for Première Vision, took over the show’s helm.

In terms of past venues, Denim Première Vision showed at the Halle Freyssinet in Paris, then in May 2014 moved to Barcelona before returning to Paris in November 2016 and showing at the Paris Event Center.