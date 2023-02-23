×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Don C, Chicago Bulls Release First Collaboration

This is the first collection created by the designer since being appointed the NBA team’s creative strategy and design adviser last winter.

Don C, NBA's Chicago Bulls release first apparel collection
Styles from Don C's Chicago Bulls collection Courtesy of Chicago Bulls/Alina Tsvor

Don C is kicking off his role with the Chicago Bulls with a capsule collection.

The NBA team revealed Thursday that it is releasing the first collection designed by Don C since the streetwear designer was appointed its creative strategy and design adviser last winter. The collection is described as “at the cross section of luxury, sports, streetwear and style,” according to the team.

“Collaborating with sports entities is nothing new for me, but as a native Chicagoan and longtime Bulls fan, designing this collection is a dream come true,” Don C said. “I wanted to show through my designs that the Bulls are not just a sports team. It’s a brand that influences style and culture, a dynasty, an organization with a championship mentality. You can go anywhere in the world and see someone repping the Bulls. That’s why I decided to incorporate the style of other sports gear to further drive home that the Bulls’ impact goes beyond the court. The team’s logo can be on a rugby, coach’s jacket or hockey jersey and it still feels authentic. That’s how powerful the brand is.”

Related Galleries

A style from the Don C x Chicago Bulls collection. Alina Tsvor

The unisex, eight-piece collection takes inspiration from other sports gear, including styles like hockey and rugby jerseys and track suits. The collection also offers styles such as T-shirts, jackets and beanies.

The styles incorporate the NBA team’s black, white and red colorway and popular bull logo. The jerseys are also inspired by the Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 City Edition jersey, which released in November in collaboration with Nike. 

The Don C x Chicago Bulls collection will be available for purchase starting Friday at the Madhouse Team Store at the United Center arena in Chicago. Prices for the collection range from $40 to $150. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Hot Summer Bags

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Don C, Chicago Bulls First Fashion Collection: Details

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad