Don C, Chicago Bulls Release First Collaboration

Don C is kicking off his role with the Chicago Bulls with a capsule collection.

The NBA team revealed Thursday that it is releasing the first collection designed by Don C since the streetwear designer was appointed its creative strategy and design adviser last winter. The collection is described as “at the cross section of luxury, sports, streetwear and style,” according to the team.

“Collaborating with sports entities is nothing new for me, but as a native Chicagoan and longtime Bulls fan, designing this collection is a dream come true,” Don C said. “I wanted to show through my designs that the Bulls are not just a sports team. It’s a brand that influences style and culture, a dynasty, an organization with a championship mentality. You can go anywhere in the world and see someone repping the Bulls. That’s why I decided to incorporate the style of other sports gear to further drive home that the Bulls’ impact goes beyond the court. The team’s logo can be on a rugby, coach’s jacket or hockey jersey and it still feels authentic. That’s how powerful the brand is.”

A style from the Don C x Chicago Bulls collection. Alina Tsvor

The unisex, eight-piece collection takes inspiration from other sports gear, including styles like hockey and rugby jerseys and track suits. The collection also offers styles such as T-shirts, jackets and beanies.

The styles incorporate the NBA team’s black, white and red colorway and popular bull logo. The jerseys are also inspired by the Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 City Edition jersey, which released in November in collaboration with Nike.

The Don C x Chicago Bulls collection will be available for purchase starting Friday at the Madhouse Team Store at the United Center arena in Chicago. Prices for the collection range from $40 to $150.