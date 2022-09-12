Janelle Monáe Marries Elegance and Futurism in Sweeping Couture Gown for ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere at TIFF

Janelle Monáe hit the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in a dress that embraced classic elegance and futurism.

The “I Like That” singer wore an Iris van Herpen gown from the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection. She is promoting her role starring opposite Kate Hudson and Daniel Craig in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which is a sequel to the comedy “Knives Out.”

Janelle Monáe attends the Netflix “Glass Onion” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 10 in Toronto. Getty Images for Netflix

The gown features shining cream-hued fabric that climbs off the bodice in sweeping loops and cascades into a train. The dress also incorporates intricate silver details that emulate the look of feathers and trace up across the right shoulder and around the neck, where fabric is delicately shaped into loops, giving the appearance of weightlessness.

Janelle Monáe attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 10, 2022, in Toronto. Getty Images

(L-R) Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe attend the Netflix “Glass Onion” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 10, 2022, in Toronto. Getty Images for Netflix

Monáe’s hair was placed in an up-do that emulated the sweeping loops of the gown itself. She wore a clean makeup look with a shiny nude lip. Monáe accented the gown with barely there heels that featured thin silver straps around the toe and ankle.

The actress was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, who has worked with Laura Dern, Rachel Brosnahan and Jurnee Smollett.

Monáe is known for wearing statement-making pieces. In fact, recently at the 2022 BET Awards she donned another look that combined sheer fabrics with classic silhouettes.

