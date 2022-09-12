×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger’s Homecoming

Business

CEO Michael Buckley on True Religion’s Past, Present and Future

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Janelle Monáe Marries Elegance and Futurism in Sweeping Couture Gown for ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere at TIFF

The singer made a striking style statement in Iris van Herpen on the red carpet for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Janelle
Janelle Monae at the 2016 Pre-Grammy
Janelle Monae at the 58th Annual
Janele Monae at the I Love
Janelle Monae performs at the AltaMed
View ALL 24 Photos

Janelle Monáe hit the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in a dress that embraced classic elegance and futurism.

The “I Like That” singer wore an Iris van Herpen gown from the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection. She is promoting her role starring opposite Kate Hudson and Daniel Craig in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which is a sequel to the comedy “Knives Out.”

Janelle Monáe attends the Netflix “Glass Onion” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 10 in Toronto. Getty Images for Netflix

The gown features shining cream-hued fabric that climbs off the bodice in sweeping loops and cascades into a train. The dress also incorporates intricate silver details that emulate the look of feathers and trace up across the right shoulder and around the neck, where fabric is delicately shaped into loops, giving the appearance of weightlessness.

Related Galleries

Janelle Monáe attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 10, 2022, in Toronto. Getty Images
(L-R) Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe attend the Netflix “Glass Onion” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 10, 2022, in Toronto. Getty Images for Netflix

Monáe’s hair was placed in an up-do that emulated the sweeping loops of the gown itself. She wore a clean makeup look with a shiny nude lip. Monáe accented the gown with barely there heels that featured thin silver straps around the toe and ankle.

The actress was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, who has worked with Laura Dern, Rachel Brosnahan and Jurnee Smollett.

Monáe is known for wearing statement-making pieces. In fact, recently at the 2022 BET Awards she donned another look that combined sheer fabrics with classic silhouettes.

PHOTOS: Janelle Monáe’s Style Through the Years

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Hot Summer Bags

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Janelle Monáe Embraces Futurism in Couture

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad