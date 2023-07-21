Lotto Brand to Be Added to Dick’s Assortment in U.S.

Lotto is about to hit the floors at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Italian soccer and tennis brand, which was purchased by brand marketer WHP Global two years ago, has signed a deal with Dick’s for the U.S.’s largest sporting goods retailer to be the brand’s anchor distributor here. The collection launches July 22 at select Dick’s stores and online and will initially include Lotto performance cleats and tennis shoes designed in Italy. The brand also sells a full line of racquet sports performance products as well as lifestyle footwear and apparel under the Lotto Life’s and Lotto Leggenda trademarks.

To coincide with the launch, Lotto has signed Sofia Huerta, a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, as a brand ambassador. As part of the deal, Huerta, who will join more than 300 Lotto-sponsored athletes globally, will appear in campaign images at Dick’s and promote the brand through social media and appearances.

U.S. soccer star Sofia Huerta has signed on to be a Lotto brand ambassador.

“I am honored to represent Lotto on and off the field,” Huerta said. “The brand is legendary and brings years of soccer history and product innovation. Their values and vision are parallel with my goals and the support they have given to grow the game of soccer aligns with my hope to leave the game better than I found it.”



Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and chief executive officer of WHP Global, added, “We’re thrilled to bring the Lotto brand to U.S. athletes in partnership with Dick’s. This breakthrough collaboration not only ensures a new generation of Lotto athletes and customers but also charts an exciting new path as we continue to grow this legendary brand around the globe.”

WHP, which also owns Joseph Abboud, Anne Klein and Bonobos, had identified the U.S. market as a key growth opportunity for the Lotto brand upon the closing of the deal. The brand, which is headquartered near Venice, was founded in 1973 and its double diamond logo has been seen on professional athletes including Grand Slam champions Martina Navratilova and Boris Becker as well as on more than 40 soccer teams and 500 athletes around the world.