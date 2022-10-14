×
Maison Ullens Plots Expansion in U.S., Middle East

The Belgian brand recently named Jérémy Hautin chief operating officer to speed its international expansion.

Maison Ullens New York
The Maison Ullens store in New York City. Courtesy of Maison Ullens

Maison Ullens is ramping up its presence in the U.S. and the Middle East, having recently mounted a pop-up at SaksWorks in Greenwich, Connecticut, and plotting another next month in Dubai.

Additional pop-ups are planned for Florida and Texas in 2023, as well as a bigger wholesale presence for the Belgian luxury brand, known for its ready-to-wear in fine wools, cashmere and leather.

Leading the international expansion effort is Jérémy Hautin, who quietly joined Maison Ullens earlier this year as its first chief operating officer. He was previously finance and administration director, Benelux, for Spanish fashion and beauty group Puig. His LinkedIn profile also lists finance roles at GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Cabot Corp., a chemical firm.

Charged with expanding the brand’s retail footprint, enhancing its positioning and developing its international teams, Hautin already brought on Jonathan La Morte as retail director. La Morte has done stints at Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Christian Dior and Montblanc.

Maison Ullens was founded in 2009 by Brussels-based entrepreneur and philanthropist Myriam Ullens and billed as “wearable luxury” for globe-trotters. Originally dubbed Mus and hinged on high-end knitwear, the Maison Ullens collection has expanded into a complete wardrobe

Today, the brand has boutiques in Paris, New York City and Aspen, and is sold in such specialty stores as Blake in Chicago, Le Bon Marché in Paris and Swank in Hong Kong.

A look from Maison Ullens’ spring 2023 collection. Courtesy of Maison Ullens
