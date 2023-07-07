Missoni Sport, Mike Maignan Launch Capsule

Missoni Sport is launching a capsule in collaboration with Mike Maignan, goalkeeper of AC Milan and of the French national soccer team.

The brand’s concept of leisure and dynamism at the same time is reflected by the collection’s tracksuits, cardigans, hoodies and sweatshirts. The metallic palette mixes green, titanium and carbon with an iridescent effect that adds a unique chromatic evolution to each item. Missoni’s recognizable zigzag motif is shown either in a crescendo of visual intensity or with a shaded effect with a shiny texture.

“Mike has an engaging personality, and his determination instills confidence and positivity. His driving force is well known on a competitive, human and now creative level,” said Missoni chief executive officer Livio Proli. “These are the fundamental elements of the new Mike Maignan x Missoni capsule not only because they identify him as a person and a professional, but also because they correspond specifically to the message that the collection wants to communicate.”

The world of sports has always been intrinsically linked to the brand in its connection with the Olympic career of cofounder Ottavio Missoni, known as Tai.

He made the Italian national team when he was 16, and at the time of his death in 2013 at 92 still held the national 400-meter record for a 16-year-old. He competed in the London Olympics in 1948. Missoni sport was first launched in 1985 under the creative direction of Luca Missoni, son of Tai and his wife and cofounder Rosita.

“Commitment, overall view and enthusiasm for what I do are the qualities that best define my work and that I have decided to express also through this special collection with Missoni,” Maignan said. ”The imprint I wanted to give to each garment reflects my person and my role. An example of this is the use of the zigzag pattern: iconic and discreet at the same time.”

The Mike Maignan x Missoni capsule is now available at Missoni’s online store and in selected boutiques.