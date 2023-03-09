Paraiso Miami Beach Switches Dates to June

Paraiso Miami Beach is moving its multiplatform event to an earlier date, June 8 to 11, from its traditional participation during Miami Swim Week in July. The decision came after industry requests as the business cycle has shifted, especially during the pandemic, according to Paraiso founder Natalija Dedic Stojanovic.

“June is the bestselling month for swimwear, and it’s the official launch to the summer season,” she said, having factored in the best time for brands to dig into their marketing budgets and when buyers have time to attend shows. “Editors also start covering swimwear in late spring, so they’re well into fall content by mid-July.”

Paraiso based its dates on data for production schedules and peak selling months, as well as the rise of online shopping and social media, both of which have been a boon for swimwear.

“While most of the designers show previews, many mix in see now, buy now pieces. We want them to reach consumers as early as possible through the vehicles we offer: experiential, social media and press and retail partnerships,” she said.

The move won’t affect the number of brands, which remains under 40, but some that have never been able to participate in Paraiso, like Shan, will make their debut. Returning brands are Acacia, Azulu, Beach Bunny, Luli Fama, Maaji, Sinesia Karol and Paraiso partner brand OneOne, whose suits are made to order at its factories in Colombia. The event will include runway shows, presentations, pop-ups, gifting hubs and experiential activations at venues including the oceanside main tent in Collins Park; directly on the beach; hotels like Soho Beach House and W South Beach, and the Miami Design District for the first time.

Beyond shows, Paraiso plans to launch the Summer Fashion Summit at the W that will cover topics like sustainability, social responsibility, new technologies, consumer behavior, branding and marketing and communication strategies. The Upcycle Project, a design competition pairing students with mentors (past brands have been L*Space, Beach Riot and Chromat, among others), continues, and teams will be revealed in spring.

Though SwimShow and Cabana trade shows will keep their July dates at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Paraiso partner Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is moving its annual runway show to the W on June 10.