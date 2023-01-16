×
Paris’ Boulevard Haussmann to Unveil New Work from Sculptor Michel Bassompierre

The artist best known for his work on endangered species will debut his largest piece to date Feb. 1.

Michel Bassompierre polar bear sculpture endangered species
A polar bear depicted by sculptor Michel Bassompierre. GAEL ARNAUD / Courtesy Comité Haussmann

PARIS The bustling Boulevard Haussman, home to Galeries Lafayette and Printemps department stores, will soon welcome polar bears and gorillas among its chic boutiques.

It’s all the work of renowned animal sculptor Michel Bassompierre, who will unveil his largest sculpture to date at the opening ceremony Feb. 1. The new piece, titled “Le Mélèze,” stands just above 13 feet and will tower over the famed shopping street. An open-air exhibition of 11 pieces will run until March 31.

Other pieces from Bassompierre’s series “Fragile Colosses” will also be on display at the nearby Mogador Theater. The sculptor is known for his depictions of endangered species in bronze and marble.

The exhibit, brought together by the Comité Haussmann association and Galeries Bartoux, is meant to shine a spotlight on the existential environmental threats species face due to climate change, human encroachment on their habitats and ecosystem collapse.

“I am one of the nature lovers, who are in awe of life. Our duty may be to share our sense of beauty to make others admire the wonders they pass by without noticing,” said Bassompierre. “I hope my exhibit ‘Fragile Colosses’ in the Haussmann district, one of the most beautiful in the capital, will make as many people as possible aware of the need to respect and preserve our environment.”

The exhibit is meant to depict animals in a different light, and was created with the support of primatologist Sabrina Krief and Cesar-winning actor Jacques Weber. Bassompierre is known for the way he transforms animals into soft, rounded forms to depict a more peaceful nature. The sculptures serve as ambassadors to help humans see what are often thought to be fearsome animals from a new perspective.

“In the heart of one of the most prestigious Parisian neighborhoods, the monumental sculptures of Michel Bassompierre will raise awareness this winter of the threatened beauty of nature. We are happy to join forces with the Comité Haussmann, whose values we share, on this exceptional exhibition which will awaken and amaze people’s consciences,” Galeries Bartoux noted.

“Every day, we are committed to offering our visitors a different experience of Paris through artistic events in the urban space, accessible to all, like this exhibition. We are very happy to associate ourselves for the first time with the Galeries Bartoux to offer our visitors an exceptional exhibition and create a unique route in the heart of our emblematic district of the capital,” added Comité Haussmann president Alexandre Liot.

The works will be on display at from Feb. 1 to March 31. Pieces from the collection were last on display in Paris’ Jardin des Plantes in 2021.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

