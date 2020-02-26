By  on February 26, 2020

New York designer Rachel Comey has opened a monthlong pop-up shop at 123 Rue de Turenne in the Marais.

The two-floor space features her showroom upstairs, and a store downstairs selling her spring collection, including her cult favorite Drill jumpsuits, Fetes sheer tulle wrap skirts, double-breasted boxy blazers, and glossy leather clogs.

