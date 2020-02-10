Vintage fine jewelry collector and curator Tiina Smith has taken up temporary “residence” at Saks Fifth Avenue’s high fine jewelry and watch floor known as The Vault. Smith’s collection of rare vintage fine jewelry from the 20th and 21st centuries by Van Cleef & Arpels, Verdura, Tiffany & Co., Michele della Valle, Hammerman Brothers, Moussaieff and others will be displayed through February, like a pop-up exhibit. “I seek out rare and one-of-a-kind pieces from the finest makers around the world,” said Smith. “Saks and I share a clientele that has a discerning eye and taste for luxury.”

