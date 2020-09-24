Acne Studios is stepping into the sustainability conversation with the introduction of Repurposed, a series of drops made entirely from excess fabrics and materials from previous collections. The concept is to find creative solutions through design experimentation to bring new life into what already exists. Each drop will highlight specific materials and be produced in the locations they have been stored to minimize transportation.

“In the past, it was hard to actually make clothing that was more sustainable, but the industry is opening up to new ideas and ways of working,” said Jonny Johansson, creative director of Acne Studios. “It’s exciting to think of the creative possibilities for being sustainable in the future. We wanted to make wearable and desirable clothes, to show that using excess materials is a fashion reality, rather than a fantasy.”

The first drop features women’s essentials such as tailoring, outerwear, shirting and trousers contrasting tweed, denim and leather with piecemeal and patchwork construction. The fabric play of different tweeds on a blazer or vertical panels of denim, tweed and leather spliced together for pants create visual interest, while a recurring zipper motif provides a utilitarian bent, as seen on an oversize tweed trucker with detachable denim sleeves.

The collection is available beginning today at select Acne Studios stores and acnestudios.com.