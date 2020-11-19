Stacey Bendet is easing into the at-home loungewear trend of 2020 with the launch of her first Casual collection for Alice + Olivia.

The launch of sweatpants and other elevated wardrobe essentials is complemented by an expansive philanthropic social media campaign featuring Kourtney Kardashian, Nicky Hilton, Addison Rae, Selma Blair and Paris Jackson, among other VIPs, who have each selected nonprofits to donate to. The campaign is fueled by the hashtags #CasualForACause and #CozyTogether.

“I am so proud to launch our casual collection,” Bendet said. “Launching a new collection during a pandemic was not simple but it was important to react to the changing needs of our customers. Our #CasualForACause campaign features six amazing new pant styles and each one gives back and supports a cause we care about.”

Proceeds from the sale of the six pant styles, all priced under $400, will benefit A Sense of Home, Good+ Foundation, Race to Erase MS, Black Women Lead, Lifeway Network and The Jed Foundation for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year. The styles include the soft knit drawstring Aspen jogger, the high-rise New York City jogger, the tie dye Malibu jogger, the side slit Miami jogger, the mid-rise Tokyo jogger cut in a technical fabric that slims and sculpts, and the super skinny vegan leather Maddox legging.

The new category offering marks a notable casual embrace by the brand, as first seen through the spring 2020 collection that featured an overall softer and lighter weight mood. Without abandoning the whimsical, flirty and sophisticated pillars of the label, the Casual collection also includes “minimal but mixable” printed sweatshirts, pretty hoodies, camouflage prints, a sparkling sequin mesh top and sharp-yet-soft vegan leather trim track pants with toggle bottoms.