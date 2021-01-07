Aya Muse, the two-year-old Los Angeles-based women’s fashion label, is expanding with the debut of a pre-fall collection. In addition, the brand is launching the collection via Trunk Show on Moda Operandi for the first time next week.

Following a recent capsule collection collaboration with celebrity stylist Dani Michelle, designer Tina Rodiou continued to design with the intersection between minimalism and feminine sensibility in mind. Pre-fall incorporates intriguing cutouts and peekaboo details in an expansive selection of knitwear offerings, such as tiny buttons on miniskirts and sweaters that can be undone or bodysuits layered with low-slung trousers to expose the hip bones. Other newness came in the form of pleating and cool-girl suiting alongside the ’90s minimalist garb.

“This collection focuses on raising awareness about how everything we put into the world reflects on our environment and its ability to take care of us and protect us. By being sustainable we are constantly trying to evolve and learn more by treating our planet with kindness. Even the smallest change makes a huge difference and that is the essence of this collection, which showcases bugs as the protagonists,” Rodiou told WWD.

In place of obvious visual references to her insect inspiration (ie., their risk of extinction as a result of pollution), Rodiou used it as an anecdote for her commitment to sustainable design. The designer focused on using recycled woven yarns (rayon, viscose and poly) and fabrics with a low ecological footprint throughout the collection.

While the brand “recognizes that the whole process of creating and manufacturing a collection uses resources and creates a carbon footprint,” Rodiou continually aims to better her label and reduce its footprint through decompostable and recycled hangtags and packaging alongside a “no single use plastic” rule within the Aya Muse facilities.