×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Goes Big With Yayoi Kusama Collaboration

Fashion

Saint Laurent and Maison Margiela Return to Paris Men’s Provisional Schedule

Business

Cefinn Raises Fresh Cash as Demand for Dresses, Knitwear Fuels Double-digit Sales Growth

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2023 Schedule

The shows will take place between Feb. 17 to 23 next year featuring womenswear and menswear designers and three participating designers from Ukrainian Fashion Week.

London Fashion Week Roksanda Burberry Richard Quinn
The highlights of London Fashion Week Spring 2023: Richard Quinn; Riccardo Tisci's last show for Burberry, and Roksanda. Getty Images

LONDON — It’s the return of the great London runway without any distractions.

On Monday evening, the British Fashion Council revealed the provisional schedule for physical and digital London Fashion Week shows and presentations taking place between Feb. 17 to 23 featuring womenswear and menswear designers.

Burberry headlines the fall 2023 calendar as the British brand prepares for Daniel Lee’s debut for the house on Feb. 20 — marking a significant change from its predecessor Riccardo Tisci.

Kicking off the show season will be Paul Costelloe on Feb. 17, followed by Fashion East; Edward Crutchley; Huishan Zhang and BFC Newgen designer Sinéad O’Dwyer, the London-based Irish designer who has carved out a niche in popular culture with the likes of Lara Stone, Paloma Elsesser, Björk, Arca, and Precious Lee.

Related Galleries

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: A model walks the runway during the Richard Quinn show during London Fashion Week September 2022 on September 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images)
Richard Quinn spring 2023. (Photo by Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images) Getty Images

London’s most distinct storytellers such as Molly Goddard, Nensi Dojaka, Richard Quinn, Ahluwalia, Halpern, Chet Lo, Eudon Choi, 16Arlington, Robyn Lynch and David Koma will present their collections on Feb. 18. 

Quinn is passing the last show slot baton back to Burberry, which he has been covering for the past few seasons. Tisci favored showing collections outside of the traditional calendar.

Out of respect for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Burberry staged its spring 2023 show after Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26, which also happened to be Tisci’s swansong collection for the house.

Images from Fran Gomez de Villanoa @gomerzdevillaboa gomezdevillaboa.com and Franvillaboa.uk
Images from Fran Gomez de Villanoa. @gomerzdevillaboa gomezdevillaboa.com and Franvillaboa.uk GOMEZ DE VILLABOA

On Feb. 19, London’s more seasoned designers will take to the catwalks, including Emilia Wickstead, Christopher Kane, Simone Rocha, Erdem and Roksanda, who took her spring 2023 collection to the Serpentine to coincide with the Frieze art fair.

Yuzefi will present their first catwalk collection on Feb. 20 moving away from their presentation model. Other notable names include Harri, Edeline Lee, Sjoon, Susan Fang and Saul Nash.

Feb. 21’s schedule is the smallest with only four shows taking place. Ukrainian Fashion Week will present three designers in one show: Frolov, Kseniaschnaider and Paskal.

Designers absent from the schedule so far include Daniel W. Fletcher, KNWLS, JW Anderson, Stefan Cooke, Rejina Pyo, Poster Girl and Chopova Lowena.

The fall 2024 calendar will mark the return of cocktail parties, store events and raves to commemorate the celebrations of London Fashion Week.

In September, the BFC, which organizes the week, asked designers and brands to refrain from holding parties, or the usual celebratory events that mark the week. 

Instead, the BFC encouraged participants to resume their celebrations in October aligning with the Frieze activities and events.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Hot Summer Bags

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2024 Schedule

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad