Daniel Lee for Burberry Leads London Fashion Week Fall 2023 Schedule

LONDON — It’s the return of the great London runway without any distractions.

On Monday evening, the British Fashion Council revealed the provisional schedule for physical and digital London Fashion Week shows and presentations taking place between Feb. 17 to 23 featuring womenswear and menswear designers.

Burberry headlines the fall 2023 calendar as the British brand prepares for Daniel Lee’s debut for the house on Feb. 20 — marking a significant change from its predecessor Riccardo Tisci.

Kicking off the show season will be Paul Costelloe on Feb. 17, followed by Fashion East; Edward Crutchley; Huishan Zhang and BFC Newgen designer Sinéad O’Dwyer, the London-based Irish designer who has carved out a niche in popular culture with the likes of Lara Stone, Paloma Elsesser, Björk, Arca, and Precious Lee.

London’s most distinct storytellers such as Molly Goddard, Nensi Dojaka, Richard Quinn, Ahluwalia, Halpern, Chet Lo, Eudon Choi, 16Arlington, Robyn Lynch and David Koma will present their collections on Feb. 18.

Quinn is passing the last show slot baton back to Burberry, which he has been covering for the past few seasons. Tisci favored showing collections outside of the traditional calendar.

Out of respect for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Burberry staged its spring 2023 show after Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26, which also happened to be Tisci’s swansong collection for the house.

On Feb. 19, London’s more seasoned designers will take to the catwalks, including Emilia Wickstead, Christopher Kane, Simone Rocha, Erdem and Roksanda, who took her spring 2023 collection to the Serpentine to coincide with the Frieze art fair.

Yuzefi will present their first catwalk collection on Feb. 20 moving away from their presentation model. Other notable names include Harri, Edeline Lee, Sjoon, Susan Fang and Saul Nash.

Feb. 21’s schedule is the smallest with only four shows taking place. Ukrainian Fashion Week will present three designers in one show: Frolov, Kseniaschnaider and Paskal.

Designers absent from the schedule so far include Daniel W. Fletcher, KNWLS, JW Anderson, Stefan Cooke, Rejina Pyo, Poster Girl and Chopova Lowena.

The fall 2024 calendar will mark the return of cocktail parties, store events and raves to commemorate the celebrations of London Fashion Week.

In September, the BFC, which organizes the week, asked designers and brands to refrain from holding parties, or the usual celebratory events that mark the week.

Instead, the BFC encouraged participants to resume their celebrations in October aligning with the Frieze activities and events.